Bruce Riedel: Military Aid is bribe to Pakistan Army

Sugarcane said:
Rent an army
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633442360045576194
Similar tactics used against Egypt, they give over $1bn in military aid every year to keep General Sisi inline.

If you look at both countries, they have large populations, sit in strategic areas in the world and have strong militaries. Also both countries going through economic issues, any sort of aid makes one an addict, better to get rid of it and become self sufficient asap.
 
FqtBckRXgAEhaZh
 

