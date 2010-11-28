What's new

BRTS Peshawar Saddar Bazaar station and Karachi BRTS Green Line hideous design

Karachi Greenline BRTS has such hideous design and color scheme....Why can't the Peshawar BRTS design is all replicated in Karachi...

The low ceiling the dirty green and orange, red gives its a hideously ugly image.
Grey and White is the neutral color, should have been used with new alucobond material. Here in Karachi this is all so badly designed...

1599146678805.png
 
Karachi Green Line BRTS design, ugly, tacky and with low ceiling will always gives it a feeling of lack of breathing space...simply replicate the BRTS Peshawar here in other corridors...planned next.

1599147004859.png
 
Many people drowned at these construction sites. No one can even sue the local governments
 
You are crying about looks

We would be happy even if this project ever gets completed no matter how ugly it looks
Pakistan's Shanghai/New York is handed over to PPP feudals. What else can we expect. These feudals wanted to replicate how Munjadaro transport would have been to preserve the culture and corruption.
Seems like the intent was an extended opportunity of corruption rather than public transport. Almost 10 years it seems no chance of it completing in the near future.
 
You are crying about looks

We would be happy even if this project ever gets completed no matter how ugly it looks
Yes 80 planned buses for a city of 2.5 crore souls, this is cruel joke for the city...

Simply bring in the normal public buses on the city roads, no need for fancy stations and overhead corridors...
 
Yes 80 planned buses for a city of 2.5 crore souls
its 14 million sarkari souls not 2.5 crore human souls. secondly the lane can accommodate 1 bus at a time so prepared to be in perpetual traffic for the rest of your lives. you ain't going nowhere on these circus circulars
 
its 14 million sarkari souls not 2.5 crore human souls. secondly the lane can accommodate 1 bus at a time so prepared to be in perpetual traffic for the rest of your lives. you ain't going nowhere on these circus circulars
One big reason for Karachi drowning in rainwater is these overhead and at grade corridors for BRTS, cut all the sewerage line it seems, very few storm water drainage system was directly connected to the main sewerage, hence the reverse flow of water on the roads.

Many storm water drains is North Nazimabad and Federal B area, other areas were all converted into main drains...so wise of current town planners here...
 
One big reason for Karachi drowning in rainwater is these overhead and at grade corridors for BRTS, cut all the sewerage line it seems, very few storm water drainage system was directly connected to the main sewerage, hence the revers flow of water on the roads.

Many storm water drains is north nazimabad and federal B area, other areas were all converted into main drains...so wise of current town planners here...
90 percent of all construction done in the past 30 years in the city are illegal. Karachi that exists in paperwork is a different city than what exists near the Arabian Sea at the Horns of Sind and Balochistan
 
