BRTA fixes bus fares for 13 routes passing through Padma Bridge

After fixing the toll for vehicles plying on Padma Bridge, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has now fixed bus fares for 13 routes in line with the revised toll.

Bus fares for the Dhaka-Bhanga-Madaripur-Barisal route and Dhaka-Rajoir-Gopalganj route would be Tk412.32 and Tk504.21 per passenger respectively, according to a notification signed by BRTA Director Sitangshu Sekhar Biswas.

Similarly, the fare on Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna route has been fixed at Tk649.36 per person, Dhaka-Jajira-Shariatpur route at Tk218.53, Dhaka-Barisal-Pirojpur route at Tk534.20 and Dhaka-Gopalganj-Pirojpur-Bagerhat at Tk628.25.

In addition, Dhaka-Barisal-Patuakhali route fare would be Tk501.52, Dhaka-Bhanga-Madaripur route would be Tk327.50, Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna-Satkhira route would be Tk633.05, and Dhaka-Bhanga-Faridpur route would be Tk288.39.

For Dhaka-Madaripur-Barisal-Bhola-Char fashion route Tk653.86, Dhaka-Buriganga second bridge-Shariatpur Tk219.88 and Dhaka-Madaripur-Barisal-Patuakhali-Kuakata route Tk698.29 per passenger have been fixed.

The fixed fares for Dhaka-Madaripur-Barisal-Bhola-Char fashion route are Tk653.86, Dhaka-Buriganga second bridge-Shariatpur Tk219.88 and Dhaka-Madaripur-Barisal-Patuakhali-Kuakata route Tk698.29 per passenger.

Meanwhile, Sayedabad Bus Terminal has been identified as the station in Dhaka.

