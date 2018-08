BRT route may now be halved

Only 10km of planned 22km Bus Rapid Transit possible, that too not before 2024

1. Airport-Keraniganj Bus Rapid Transit now partially implementable



2. Arbitrarily built flyovers act as roadblocks to mass transport service



3. Poor planning makes BRT from Mohakhali to Keraniganj uncertain



4. Experts say partial BRT system to be counter-productive