Browncast: An Ex-Muslim Bangladeshi convert to Buddhism speaks

‎Brown Pundits: A Bangladesh ex-Muslim Buddhist revert edgelord speaks on Apple Podcasts ‎Show Brown Pundits, Ep A Bangladesh ex-Muslim Buddhist revert edgelord speaks - Jul 9, 2021

Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn Spotify , and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is toto one of the links above.Today, I talk to “Alex,” a Bangladesh freethinker who reverted to Buddhism from Islam. He’s someone who rubbed shoulders with a lot of activists in Dhaka in the mid-2010’s, while also being a 4chan troll.We discuss the economic and social situation in Bangladesh, but also the oppression of tribal people in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.CATEGORIES PODCAST TAGS PODCAST -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------More voices like these are needed from Bangladesh...A silent revolution has begun...The Bengalis will return to their Buddhist roots