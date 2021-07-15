Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
Browncast: An Ex-Muslim Bangladeshi convert to Buddhism speaks
Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above.
Today, I talk to “Alex,” a Bangladesh freethinker who reverted to Buddhism from Islam. He’s someone who rubbed shoulders with a lot of activists in Dhaka in the mid-2010’s, while also being a 4chan troll.
We discuss the economic and social situation in Bangladesh, but also the oppression of tribal people in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.
More voices like these are needed from Bangladesh...A silent revolution has begun...The Bengalis will return to their Buddhist roots
