Browncast: An Ex-Muslim Bangladeshi convert to Buddhism speaks

J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
3,256
-7
3,243
Country
India
Location
Germany
Browncast: An Ex-Muslim Bangladeshi convert to Buddhism speaks

Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don't have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above.
Today, I talk to "Alex," a Bangladesh freethinker who reverted to Buddhism from Islam. He's someone who rubbed shoulders with a lot of activists in Dhaka in the mid-2010's, while also being a 4chan troll.
We discuss the economic and social situation in Bangladesh, but also the oppression of tribal people in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.


More voices like these are needed from Bangladesh...A silent revolution has begun...The Bengalis will return to their Buddhist roots
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,557
9
6,034
Few questions:

Why would you want Islam to disappear in any part of the world?

Why do you hate Islam to feel so?

Would you go around telling that to Muslim countries openly from where you reap economic benefits while wearing the mask of “we love all”?
 
J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
3,256
-7
3,243
Country
India
Location
Germany
Bilal. said:
Few questions:

Why would you want Islam to disappear in any part of the world?

Why do you hate Islam to feel so?

Would you go around telling that to Muslim countries openly from where you reap economic benefits while wearing the mask of “we love all”?
I donot want Islam to disappear any part of the world...It is legitimate to want every religion to flourish every part of the world


I donot hate Islam...there has been many pro-Islam comments from me... Look at my writings on Khalid-Ibn-Walid


Historically Muslim countries like Arab countries should and MUST retain their Islamic countries
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,557
9
6,034
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
I donot want Islam to disappear any part of the world...It is legitimate to want every religion to flourish every part of the world


I donot hate Islam...there has been many pro-Islam comments from me... Look at my writings on Khalid-Ibn-Walid


Historically Muslim countries like Arab countries should and MUST retain their Islamic countries
“More voices like these are needed from Bangladesh...A silent revolution has begun...The Bengalis will return to their Buddhist roots”
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,606
-3
860
Country
India
Location
India
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
I donot want Islam to disappear any part of the world...It is legitimate to want every religion to flourish every part of the world


I donot hate Islam...there has been many pro-Islam comments from me... Look at my writings on Khalid-Ibn-Walid


Historically Muslim countries like Arab countries should and MUST retain their Islamic countries
Islam has very strict rules about anyone leaving the religion, the death penalty. I believe it is actually enforced by law in Pakistan (not sure, maybe someone here can confirm) and that missionaries are not allowed to go about converting people either.

Any idea about the laws in BD ? I seen a lot of Indian muslims drink and are not too religious, some even eat bacon, pepperoni, chops etc. Also know a LOT of Hindus who have no problem eating beef or any other meat.
 
J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
3,256
-7
3,243
Country
India
Location
Germany
Bilal. said:
Why is the post in Bangladesh section?

Why is it about Muslim converting to Buddhism?

Your commentary isn’t about hindu Bengali converting to Buddhism. Is it disputable?
It's about Bengalis...which may or not have some adjacency with Bangladesh...stop seeing everything with Islamist angle...Be happy that this man is finding out and reviving the past glories of his ancestors----The Pala Empire
 
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,253
-5
10,752
Lol who is this Alex? Not sound like any Muslim name. Listening to the voice sounding like some Indian rats pretended to be a Muslim revert.

This Sanghi thinks an anonymous guys supposed convention to Buddhism has sparked a revolution. I highly doubt he was even Muslim to begin with.

Hinduism and Buddhism are not on the preferential list for any Muslims as both are inferior to Islam. But that’s a different topic altogether.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,557
9
6,034
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
It's about Bengalis...which may or not have some adjacency with Bangladesh...stop seeing everything with Islamist angle...Be happy that this man is finding out and reviving the past glories of his ancestors----The Pala Empire
If it’s for the entire region. Why it’s not in the South Asia forum?

Why you don’t share any random hindu conversion also?

Why does someone have to go to ancient religion of their past to revive their glory?

Did the European needed to go back to their Pagan roots to revive the glory of Greek and Roman Empire?

Why asking simple questions to understand your thinking makes me an Islamist and hoping the other religion to disappear in a region doesn’t make you a hindutvadi?
 
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,253
-5
10,752
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
That's your personal opinion
Historical fact not personal opinion. Hinduism and Buddhism are both dying religion. In next 2-3 decades a big reduction will be observed. Already most educated class among Hindus don’t follow this and Dalits are turning away and shunning Hinduism. Same goes with Buddhism.

Whereas Islam is the largest practicing religion on earth and will have the highest follower by 2070.
 
