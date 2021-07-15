Browncast: An Ex-Muslim Bangladeshi convert to Buddhism speaks

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said: I donot want Islam to disappear any part of the world...It is legitimate to want every religion to flourish every part of the world





I donot hate Islam...there has been many pro-Islam comments from me... Look at my writings on Khalid-Ibn-Walid





Historically Muslim countries like Arab countries should and MUST retain their Islamic countries Click to expand...

Islam has very strict rules about anyone leaving the religion, the death penalty. I believe it is actually enforced by law in Pakistan (not sure, maybe someone here can confirm) and that missionaries are not allowed to go about converting people either.Any idea about the laws in BD ? I seen a lot of Indian muslims drink and are not too religious, some even eat bacon, pepperoni, chops etc. Also know a LOT of Hindus who have no problem eating beef or any other meat.