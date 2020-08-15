Brothers at War

young rebels dying for the cause want independence

not union with either of their neighbours

The tit-for-tat continues as the world moves on.

When one brother is far stronger and richer, obviously the other relatives are going to side with him. Justice and historical rights mean little when compared with oil exports and global political clout.

our image as a hotbed of jihadist activity was criticised.

However, the reality is that a large number of them are descendants of Hindus.

No amount of legal arguments before the UN or the OIC will break this deadlock.