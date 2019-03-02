What's new

Brooklyn - The little Pakistan of America

Whitefalcon90

Jun 12, 2017
Lol, there are bunch of ban
jus_chillin said:
Where did they go after 9/11?
I don't know Canada, other states. You can tell by the mela that happens that not a whole lot of people are left. Back in the 90's the mela was a sight to see with so many Pakistanis being there.

I shouldn't say majority left but alot of people leave. I know 20 families including mine moved to okc.
 
Whitefalcon90 said:
Lol, there are bunch of ban


I don't know Canada, other states. You can tell by the mela that happens that not a whole lot of people are left. Back in the 90's the mela was a sight to see with so many Pakistanis being there.

I shouldn't say majority left but alot of people leave. I know 20 families including mine moved to okc.
Where is okc?
 
Joe1351

I won't walk alone after 7pm in Brooklyn because of the fear of getting shot. Now there are many dangerous cities in US but I will put Brooklyn in top 10. Only thing I like about it is the name.
 
Joe1351 said:
I won't walk alone after 7pm in Brooklyn because of the fear of getting shot. Now there are many dangerous cities in US but I will put Brooklyn in top 10. Only thing I like about it is the name.
heard a lot of bad stuff happening on subways and other isolated places in NY. Are they all true? such as hearing gun shots?
 
