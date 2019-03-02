Brooklyn - The little Pakistan of America

Samurai_assassin
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 25, 2016
- 2,780
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Where did they go after 9/11?I love Brooklyn. My borough! There were alot more Pakistanis here but majority left after 9/11
Jackson Heights?I love Brooklyn. My borough! There were alot more Pakistanis here but majority left after 9/11
Interesting. My neighbourhood in England has had a huge increase in Pakistanis from Italy and Spain ever since GB left the EU.I love Brooklyn. My borough! There were alot more Pakistanis here but majority left after 9/11
I don't know Canada, other states. You can tell by the mela that happens that not a whole lot of people are left. Back in the 90's the mela was a sight to see with so many Pakistanis being there.Where did they go after 9/11?
I love Brooklyn. My borough! There were alot more Pakistanis here but majority left after 9/11
Where is okc?Lol, there are bunch of ban
I don't know Canada, other states. You can tell by the mela that happens that not a whole lot of people are left. Back in the 90's the mela was a sight to see with so many Pakistanis being there.
I shouldn't say majority left but alot of people leave. I know 20 families including mine moved to okc.
Thanks. Not an American nor do I have any family ties there. Nonetheless still learning.Oklahoma, lol
heard a lot of bad stuff happening on subways and other isolated places in NY. Are they all true? such as hearing gun shots?I won't walk alone after 7pm in Brooklyn because of the fear of getting shot. Now there are many dangerous cities in US but I will put Brooklyn in top 10. Only thing I like about it is the name.