Broke Britain - Tory govt causing financial chaos

The pound: Why is it falling? Sterling fell to a record low after the UK government announced large tax cuts and borrowing.

So gents, what do you make of it all? I'm just shocked at how third world the level of governance has gotten.A bit of bacgkround for those unaware of the details.Recent economic events -- Inflation has been going through the roof - energy prices have doubled over the last year, food gone up 10%- British government has allowed energy companies to profiteer extortionately, at one point threatening to triple energy bills within 6 months.- This caused outrage and they decided to not lift the cap on price rises and instead borrow £150 billion to subsidise the energy costs.- They then announced tax cuts for businesses and for workers and increased borrowing to fund it.- this stoked further fears of inflation and the bank of England has suggested interest rates will rise to 6% (from 2%).- the market has reacted by taking many mortgage products off the shelves and increasing interest rates.- The IMF has commented on how bad the current plan is https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63056417 - The pound has been losing against the dollar massively, it was almost at parity earlier on this week.- interest on govt bonds has gone up from 1% to 4%