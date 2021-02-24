Broadsheet pays £20,000 in legal costs to Sharif family after withdrawing Avenfield claim Maryam terms development "another hard slap on the face of the clique of liars and mudslingers".

This is quite shameful for Pakistani judiciary, but does this judgment rest the case for good ?Are we going to see Imran Khan dropping aven field apartments from his daily mantra ?You spoke about the bill... whom are we going to send the bill in Pakistan ?Maryam bibi seems to be playing on the front foot. This one is another sixer.