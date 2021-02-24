Broadsheet pays £20,000 in legal costs to Sharif family after withdrawing Avenfield claim
Maryam terms development "another hard slap on the face of the clique of liars and mudslingers".
www.dawn.com
@El Sidd
This is quite shameful for Pakistani judiciary, but does this judgment rest the case for good ?
Are we going to see Imran Khan dropping aven field apartments from his daily mantra ?
You spoke about the bill... whom are we going to send the bill in Pakistan ?
Maryam bibi seems to be playing on the front foot. This one is another sixer.
