Broadsheet pays £20,000 in legal costs to Sharif family after withdrawing Avenfield claim

BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
www.dawn.com

Broadsheet pays £20,000 in legal costs to Sharif family after withdrawing Avenfield claim

Maryam terms development "another hard slap on the face of the clique of liars and mudslingers".
www.dawn.com

@El Sidd
This is quite shameful for Pakistani judiciary, but does this judgment rest the case for good ?
Are we going to see Imran Khan dropping aven field apartments from his daily mantra ?
You spoke about the bill... whom are we going to send the bill in Pakistan ?


Maryam bibi seems to be playing on the front foot. This one is another sixer.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1364169789258625024
 
Last edited:
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
Please merge. Thread already posted

Broadsheet pays £20,000 in legal costs to Sharif family after withdrawing Avenfield claim

Broadsheet pays £20,000 in legal costs to Sharif family after withdrawing Avenfield claim Atika Rehman | Dawn.com Published February 23, 2021Updated about an hour ago This file photo shows former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in London. — AFP/File UK-based asset recovery firm...
defence.pk

@Horus @waz @The Eagle
Shameful indeed. Corruption cases against your beloved Sharif mafia family are still pending in high courts because your leader Nawaz Sharif ran away to London after failure in getting NRO.
Yes play on the front foot in courts

Nawaz, Maryam convicted

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was on Friday sentenced to 11 years in jail in the Avenfield Apartments corruption reference. The verdict is likely to...
www.thenews.com.pk
 
koolio

koolio

Sep 5, 2006
Well even Musharraf liked IK, despite the suicidal NRO given to the biggest looters in Pakistan Musharraf was way better than the status quo filth.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
Are you referring to UK judiciary for supporting Nawaz Sharif by giving judgment in his favor? or Imran Khan for paying out $ millions to Mossovi, so he can withdraw his case against chor Nawaz Sharif?
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
A recent Musharraf video surfaced where he praised PM Imran Khan and admitted giving NRO to corrupt Pmln and Ppp was a mistake
Show where UK judiciary supported Nawaz Sharif? Broadsheet dropped case after it got UK court mandated money from Pakistan High Commission account
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
NRO holds no value. Imran Khan can still choose to arrest Zardari, since NRO is invalid!
If not than save us the hypocrisy.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
Show where Imran Khan payed to Mousavi? Money was taken from High Commission account without govt of Pakistan approval
Imran Khan cannot arrest anybody. Only NAB and courts can.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

Aug 7, 2019
Exactly I was unfortunately one of them, Can't believe it took me this long to realise.. It was unconcievable a 'loyal pup' of dictator musharraf would be a hardcore Patwari...

all his screams against IK make sense now..

If there was even an atom of admiration of musharraf from this Patwari.. it would solely be for giving his corrupt leader a NRO...
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
Noonies are masters of deception, lying, cheating. Expect no honesty from them
 
