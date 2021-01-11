Broadsheet CEO says Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to cast aside foreign assets probe

My conclusions after listening to 2 part interview of Mussavi.



1- Musharaf to get legitimacy , on the instructions and arm twisting by the Americans and Saudis allowed the Choor Tabbar back. Because he couldn't bring only Nawaja Dacoit, he allowed BB the "Thief's wife" too.



2- General Kiyani set down and inked out NRO for Nawaja Dacoit. Kiyani was his puppet. I have said repeatedly Kiyani should be tried for treason.



3- When PPP and then PMLN took their baris according to the NRO set out by Kiyani so they can lot Pakistan to their heart contents. Pakistanis should ask themselves the question, what kind of Military chiefs allow crooks to loot their country and appoint them after giving them NRO!!! Were they really loyal to Pakistan and its people!!



4- He admits that LT General Amjad was honest, but every NAB chairman after him tried to protect the thieves. After Amjad LT General Shahid Aziz was the chairman. He harp about "Islam" but what was he doing protecting thieves!!



5- PPP and PMLN brought the Gems like Admiral Fasih Bukhari and Qamar Zaman chaudhry, both of them known thieves.

6- Now we have this bazi Gar Justice Javaid Iqbal, likes to seduce young girls. Make excuses after excuses, he is effectively supporting and protecting the thieves, no wonder no cases by NAB are finalised.



So when the whole Cabal is corrupt and only worried about their pockets, why thieves like Nawaz, Zardari, Diesel, Abbasi, Khawjas, Ahsan Iqbal, Khursheed Shah, Murad Ali Shah etc. etc. would not be bolden and insist that Imran Khan should be removed, so after that they can loot Pakistan forever.



Few days ago, I wrote a little piece and submitted to test the waters on this forum. Lets say it was a bit straight talking piece, something Pakistanis are not used to.

Remember, UK news paper have given some really nasty headlines for Pakistani politicians.

This is what you get in the west, straight talk.



Kudos to Musavai, he is my kinda man.



Despite complete destruction of the country, still living in cloud cukoo land!!!