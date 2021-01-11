What's new

Broadsheet CEO says Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to cast aside foreign assets probe

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to Broadsheet for abandoning probe against his foreign assets, Broadsheet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi said. In an interview, he said the Broadsheet had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming himself as the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

“Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom, but across the globe,” he said, adding that the Sharif family required plenty of explanation about their resources of amassing these assets. He said the process of accountability was continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.

Responding to a question, he severely criticised Nawaz Sharif for claiming that Broadsheet had exonerated the Sharifs.

“Indeed Broadsheet did the opposite exactly,” he said, adding that it was a complete lie that Broadsheet exonerated the Sharif family. "Broadsheet did not pursue Avenfield apartments source of buying as a Pakistani accountability court had already contended that the apartments were bought by the Sharifs from the stolen money. However Broadsheet was ready to investigate money sources of Avenfield apartments if asked by the government of Pakistan,” he said.

The CEO said Nawaz Sharif was behind termination of contract with Broadsheet which was investigating how hundreds of millions of dollars had been stolen from Pakistan and stashed abroad.

Moussavi said Musharraf tasked Broadsheet to detect the assets of 200 people. But, after his tenure, the NAB started asking to remove names of certain people from the list that was refused. “This was the hypocrisy of then government of Pakistan,” he said.



For political blackmail.

Mr. Mousavi helped dictator politically blackmail the subjects through data theft.

For shame
Khota Biryani overdose. It was General Musharraf who gave NRO to crooks you worship by illegally canceling Broadsheet LLC contract
 
No guys the great nawaz sharif does no such thing, must have been Imran Khan with a fake mask of nawaz sharif (!) even after so much evidence retarded supporters of his will justify all his actions and somehow divert it towards Imran Khan.
 
But Mousavi seems to be continuing the blackmail
What blackmail? He says it's illegal to terminate govt contract unilaterally. That's why NAB had to pay 30 million USD penalties to Broadsheet LLC. That's why Pakistan was fined 6 billion USD as penalties in Reko Diq case because Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry terminated their mining contract too illegally and unilaterally.
 
What blackmail? He says it's illegal to terminate govt contract unilaterally. That's why NAB had to pay 30 million USD penalties to Broadsheet LLC. That's why Pakistan was fined 6 billion USD as penalties in Reko Diq case because Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry terminated their mining contract too illegally and unilaterally.
This money may seem everything to you but for the State its not.
 
My conclusions after listening to 2 part interview of Mussavi.

1- Musharaf to get legitimacy , on the instructions and arm twisting by the Americans and Saudis allowed the Choor Tabbar back. Because he couldn't bring only Nawaja Dacoit, he allowed BB the "Thief's wife" too.

2- General Kiyani set down and inked out NRO for Nawaja Dacoit. Kiyani was his puppet. I have said repeatedly Kiyani should be tried for treason.

3- When PPP and then PMLN took their baris according to the NRO set out by Kiyani so they can lot Pakistan to their heart contents. Pakistanis should ask themselves the question, what kind of Military chiefs allow crooks to loot their country and appoint them after giving them NRO!!! Were they really loyal to Pakistan and its people!!

4- He admits that LT General Amjad was honest, but every NAB chairman after him tried to protect the thieves. After Amjad LT General Shahid Aziz was the chairman. He harp about "Islam" but what was he doing protecting thieves!!

5- PPP and PMLN brought the Gems like Admiral Fasih Bukhari and Qamar Zaman chaudhry, both of them known thieves.
6- Now we have this bazi Gar Justice Javaid Iqbal, likes to seduce young girls. Make excuses after excuses, he is effectively supporting and protecting the thieves, no wonder no cases by NAB are finalised.

So when the whole Cabal is corrupt and only worried about their pockets, why thieves like Nawaz, Zardari, Diesel, Abbasi, Khawjas, Ahsan Iqbal, Khursheed Shah, Murad Ali Shah etc. etc. would not be bolden and insist that Imran Khan should be removed, so after that they can loot Pakistan forever.

Few days ago, I wrote a little piece and submitted to test the waters on this forum. Lets say it was a bit straight talking piece, something Pakistanis are not used to.
Remember, UK news paper have given some really nasty headlines for Pakistani politicians.
This is what you get in the west, straight talk.

Kudos to Musavai, he is my kinda man.

Despite complete destruction of the country, still living in cloud cukoo land!!!
 
Despite complete destruction of the country, still living in cloud cukoo land!!!
Perfect summary of current state of affairs in Pakistan. President Arif Alvi was absolutely right when he said Pakistan was not only raped but gang raped by corrupt politicians, bureaucrats, judges, generals of the past and the loot is still going on as nobody gets punished.
 
This guy exposed establishment big time especially that Navy crook who got 5 Million USD in UK account and he further mentioned one general came with Imran Khan’s front man Dr Shehzad Akbar and asked for his cut from NS flats. I bet if we see the bank accounts of Pakistani’s hiding money abroad, 90% of them have got connection with establishment.
 
