Britons cost the NHS £350,000 every year by shoving beer bottles, deodorant cans and toothbrushes in their rectums, study reveals

Britons cost the NHS £350,000 every year by shoving beer bottles, deodorant cans and toothbrushes in their rectums, study reveals​

  • 400 'foreign' objects are pulled from English anuses per year NHS data shows
  • New anal analysis, shows the problem costs the UK taxpayer £338,819 per year
  • Men in their 20s and 50s, were the most likely to 'lose' an object in their behind
NHS doctors have spent more than £3million extracting items out of rectums over the past decade, experts say.

Scientists analysed NHS records to determine how many 'manual removal of foreign body from rectum' procedures were conducted in NHS hospitals between 2010 and 2019.

They found doctors have had to remove 3,500 objects.

Horny Brits cost the UK £350k a year by shoving items in their rectums

About 400 'foreign' objects are retrieved from British rectums per year a new analysis of NHS data has found. An embarrassing trip to A&E is not the only price with the issue costing the taxpayer £3million.
shock-anime.gif

Rushing to nhs
 

