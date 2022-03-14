Omar Al-Deek
Britons cost the NHS £350,000 every year by shoving beer bottles, deodorant cans and toothbrushes in their rectums, study reveals
- 400 'foreign' objects are pulled from English anuses per year NHS data shows
- New anal analysis, shows the problem costs the UK taxpayer £338,819 per year
- Men in their 20s and 50s, were the most likely to 'lose' an object in their behind
Scientists analysed NHS records to determine how many 'manual removal of foreign body from rectum' procedures were conducted in NHS hospitals between 2010 and 2019.
They found doctors have had to remove 3,500 objects.
