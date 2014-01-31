What's new

British Trace In Navalny Poisoning

British Trace In Navalny Poisoning
The German government claimed that the politician Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent similar in composition to Novichok. To conduct the analysis, doctors from the German clinic “Charite”, where the patient was transported, turned to the toxicology laboratory of the Bundeswehr and the British laboratory Porton Down, the one that in 2018 established Novichok, who poisoned Yulia and Sergei Skripal.

In recent years, by a completely surprising coincidence, a number of Russian citizens have been poisoned in Britain. In 2013 Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky was found dead after writing a “penitential letter” to Vladimir Putin and planning to return to Russia. In 2018, the poisoning of the Skripals, in which Russia was not interested, was an operation by the British secret services that deliberately framed two Russian citizens, apparently connected to the Russian secret services. Poisoning has already become a traditional handwriting of the British special services.

Today, once again, accusing Russia of poisoning its citizens, the victim’s biomaterial is sent to the same British laboratory Porton Down, which has the ability not only to detect a substance of the “Novichok” type, but also has everything necessary to produce it.

In the current situation, that is pretty difficult for Russia given the instability in its neighboring state of Belarus, President Putin is absolutely not interested in incidents like what happened to Navalny. First, public support for Navalny’s opposition policy is not strong enough. Even according to pro-opposition statistical centers, it does not exceed 3%. Moreover, the fact that the ruling forces are not interested in Navalny’s death is confirmed by operational work to preserve his life. Russian doctors were the ones who provided the necessary assistance in the first days of his hospitalization, thus saving his life. The Russian authorities, in turn, allowed him to be removed from the territory of Russia, despite the fact that it contradicted Russian law, since Navalny has convictions for serious crimes.

Moreover, Navalny has been in Germany for 11 days, and the statement about the discovery of Novichok was made only now. A long silence is naturally suspicious.

Thus, the poisoning of Navalny has traces of British interference.

In this situation, there are several possible scenarios. Perhaps, using an unstable situation, interested parties are deliberately spreading information that does not correspond to reality. It is more likely that Navalny was actually poisoned with a substance that may even be similar to Novichok, but not in Russia, rather during or after his transportation to Germany.

The latest accusations against Moscow about the use of Novichok are not original. They are clearly intended to deteriorate German-Russian relations and hinder the construction of Nord Stream 2. Apparently, given the reluctance of the German side to stop cooperation with Russia, the Euro-Atlantic elites have nothing better to do than resort to the already proven tool of anti-Russian propaganda.

Angela Merkel has already called on Moscow to answer “questions that only the Russian government can answer.” “And should answer”, the Chancellor pointed out. “I want to use this opportunity to Express my sympathy to Alexey Navalny,” Ms Merkel added.
There is no doubt that someone will have to answer for the incident that happened with Navalny. This situation requires a thorough investigation. The main suspect at the moment is the British security services.

https://southfront.org/british-trace-in-navalny-poisoning/
 
Why am I not surprised, british were caught with their hands drenched in the blood of skripals, and now the same with navilny. Don't ever trust british, they're lying scumbags.
 
Piotr said:
Moreover, the fact that the ruling forces are not interested in Navalny’s death is confirmed by operational work to preserve his life. Russian doctors were the ones who provided the necessary assistance in the first days of his hospitalization, thus saving his life. The Russian authorities, in turn, allowed him to be removed from the territory of Russia, despite the fact that it contradicted Russian law, since Navalny has convictions for serious crimes.
Interesting.
 
Nasr said:
Why am I not surprised, british were caught with their hands drenched in the blood of skripals, and now the same with navilny. Don't ever trust british, they're lying scumbags.
The English has long history of using biological and chemical weapons. English colonists-terrorists gave smallpox infected blankets to Natives in North America to kill them. English nazi terrorist Churchill used chemical weapons against Iraq in 1920s. English terrorists also used depleted uranium against civilians in Afganistan and Iraq. Nothing is more anglo-saxon than use of biological and chemical weapons.
 
