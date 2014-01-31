British Trace In Navalny Poisoning



The German government claimed that the politician Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent similar in composition to Novichok. To conduct the analysis, doctors from the German clinic “Charite”, where the patient was transported, turned to the toxicology laboratory of the Bundeswehr and the British laboratory Porton Down , the one that in 2018 established Novichok, who poisoned Yulia and Sergei Skripal.

the poisoning of the Skripals

was an operation by the British secret services

Poisoning has already become a traditional handwriting of the British special services.

British laboratory Porton Down, which has the ability not only to detect a substance of the “Novichok” type, but also has everything necessary to produce it.

Transfer of Navalny to Germany​

the poisoning of Navalny has traces of British interference.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline​

Angela Merkel has already called on Moscow to answer “questions that only the Russian government can answer.” “And should answer”, the Chancellor pointed out. “I want to use this opportunity to Express my sympathy to Alexey Navalny,” Ms Merkel added. Click to expand...

The main suspect at the moment is the British security services

.