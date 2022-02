British tanks and troops on the way to Estonia​

British forces of the Royal Welsh Battlegroup are heading to Estonia as part of the UK’s contribution to strengthening Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia.​

According to the British Army here , the UK is doubling the number of personnel in Estonia and sending additional equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles.The British Army also say that Apache helicopters of 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team, flown by the Army Air Corps, will also be making their way to Eastern Europe.