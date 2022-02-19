British tanks and troops on the way to Estonia
British forces of the Royal Welsh Battlegroup are heading to Estonia as part of the UK’s contribution to strengthening Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia.According to the British Army here, the UK is doubling the number of personnel in Estonia and sending additional equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles.
“The Royal Welsh Battlegroup, which includes armoured vehicles and personnel from the Royal Engineers, Royal Tank Regiment, Royal Armoured Corps and Royal Artillery, will leave Sennelager in Germany and bases in the UK today, and begin to arrive in Estonia during the coming weeks.
A Company of Danish soldiers and vehicles also form part of the Battlegroup, working side by side with British troops. Part of Exercise Iron Surge has seen a convoy of Warrior infantry fighting vehicles and Challenger 2 main battle tanks leaving Sennelager. They are being moved by Heavy Equipment Transports (HET) from 19 Tank Transporter Squadron, Royal Logistics Corps (RLC).”
The British Army also say that Apache helicopters of 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team, flown by the Army Air Corps, will also be making their way to Eastern Europe.
“These training exercises ensure that UK troops and equipment are operationally ready for their deployments.”