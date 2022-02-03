What's new

British surveillance aircraft on patrol near Ukraine

British surveillance aircraft on patrol near Ukraine​


RC-135W_Rivet_Joint_MOD_45159809.jpg


A British RC-135 Rivet Joint ‘signals intelligence’ surveillance aircraft is patrolling close to the Russian border near Ukraine.​

The aircraft is currently off the coast of Crimea after flying over Europe from its base at RAF Waddington. The aircraft was refuelled after take-off by an American tanker as the UK has no tankers capable of refuelling this type.

Over the last month this has become an almost daily event, we believe it should be reported as and when it happens to ensure people don’t see this as anything unusual.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 21.02.16.png

It should also be noted that these flights are designed to be visible so that the public and Russia know they’re happening.

What does the RC-135W do?​

According to the Royal Air Force website, the RC-135W Rivet Joint is a dedicated electronic surveillance aircraft that can be employed in all theatres on strategic and tactical missions. Its sensors ‘soak up’ electronic emissions from communications, radar and other systems.

“RC-135W Rivet Joint employs multidiscipline Weapons System Officer (WSO) and Weapons System Operator (WSOp) specialists whose mission is to survey elements of the electromagnetic spectrum in order to derive intelligence for commanders.”
 
Taimoor Khan said:
www.independent.co.uk

RAF confirms scrambled Typhoons intercepted Russian bombers for second day in a row

The incident follows fighter jets released yesterday to intercept Russian Bear aircraft
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk


RAF confirms scrambled Typhoons were to intercept Russian ‘Bear’ bombers for second day in a row

The incident follows fighter jets released yesterday to intercept Russian Bear aircraft​

routine intercept happens all the time

Russia testing RAF response times

good news is the response times are getting faster
 
aziqbal said:
routine intercept happens all the time

Russia testing RAF response times

good news is the response times are getting faster
And the frequency of these bombers knocking on british isle, not some spy aircrafts, is also increasing.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
And the frequency of these bombers knocking on british isle, not some spy aircrafts, is also increasing.
they are allowed to fly in the air its free and open

they try anything else they will be bottom of North Sea
 
aziqbal said:
they are allowed to fly in the air its free and open

they try anything else they will be bottom of North Sea
You dont send nuclear strike bombers at the doorsteps of a nation, it doesn't happen, unless provoked.

This is as blatant peace time aggression as its gets.
 
