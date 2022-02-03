British surveillance aircraft on patrol near Ukraine
A British RC-135 Rivet Joint ‘signals intelligence’ surveillance aircraft is patrolling close to the Russian border near Ukraine.The aircraft is currently off the coast of Crimea after flying over Europe from its base at RAF Waddington. The aircraft was refuelled after take-off by an American tanker as the UK has no tankers capable of refuelling this type.
Over the last month this has become an almost daily event, we believe it should be reported as and when it happens to ensure people don’t see this as anything unusual.
It should also be noted that these flights are designed to be visible so that the public and Russia know they’re happening.
What does the RC-135W do?According to the Royal Air Force website, the RC-135W Rivet Joint is a dedicated electronic surveillance aircraft that can be employed in all theatres on strategic and tactical missions. Its sensors ‘soak up’ electronic emissions from communications, radar and other systems.
“RC-135W Rivet Joint employs multidiscipline Weapons System Officer (WSO) and Weapons System Operator (WSOp) specialists whose mission is to survey elements of the electromagnetic spectrum in order to derive intelligence for commanders.”