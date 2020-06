British soldiers ‘got away with murder’ in Iraq, as government sent unqualified officers to investigate war crimes – report

FILE PHOTO: British soldiers from 3 Para move through the Kuwaiti desert prior to the invasion of Iraq, March 18, 2003 © Reuters / Dan Chung

The British government had no interest in prosecuting its soldiers’ war crimes

“You look at the amount of people who were prosecuted,” the source said.

“Virtually none.