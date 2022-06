The reality is that there have been many more Nato/US soldiers killed by Russia, and many have been captured. Russia/Putin always knew that Russia was not going into a war with Ukraine Military in Ukraine - it was in fact going into a war with US/NATO in Ukraine !



But then Russia is a Superpower - it collided with US/NATO and is defeating them.



Russia is a GREAT NATION indeed ! Not like some low-life, "BEGGARS can't be Choosers" Country.