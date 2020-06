British Racist man abusing pakistani hardworking Taxi driver

For that reason, people of the South-Asia need to realize that going to England is our due birthright. If you are an educated person and had an iota of sense and read some history then you should know how great Britain invaded our lands, looted our wealth took it back to the mainland and killed our ancestors. Whatever wealth they have today, we have an equal share, if they don't want us on their land they should return back all the wealth which was taken from our lands.



They also killed millions of our ancestors and did an economic genocide. We shouldn't be apologetic instead we should claim our due rights. They F..... need to give us their citizenship as they owe us.

