British Qadiani to decide Israel's fate on war crimes?

Karim Khan now new ICC chief prosecutor, to decide Israel’s fate

When she ruled against Israel in March moving toward a full war crimes probe, she was acting as part of a group of internationalists who focus on getting justice for killed civilians.

Karim Khan now new ICC chief prosecutor, to decide Israel’s fate When she ruled against Israel in March moving toward a full war crimes probe, she was acting as part of a group of internationalists who focus on getting justice for killed civilians.

Karim Khan, a prominent Qadiani-Ahmadi in the UK, has been appointed chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Intro As we all know, Ahmadiyya is a political organization and thus works non-stop behind the scenes with the top governments of the world as they push the Ahmadiyya agenda. Nevertheless, Britain&…