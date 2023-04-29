British psychologist died 10 days after AstraZeneca jab, inquest rules Dr Stephen Wright, 32, suffered a blood clot to the brain after having his first COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021.

According to the, Dr Stephen Wright, 32, a London clinical psychologist, suffered a blood clot to the brain after having his first dose in January 2021.Senior coroner Andrew Harris told inquest at a London Inner South Coroner’s Court the case as “very unusual and deeply tragic.” Dr Wright suffered from a combination of a brain stem infarction, bleed on the brain and 'vaccine-induced thrombosis.' His condition rapidly worsened, but his low number of platelets and high blood pressure left him unfit for surgery.“It is very important to record as fact that it is the AstraZeneca vaccine — but that's different from blaming AstraZeneca,” Harris said.“Dr Wright was a fit and healthy man who had the AstraZeneca vaccine on January 16, 2021, awoke with a headache on January 25 and later developed left arm numbness.”Harris said authorities are trying to find out why severe reactions can happen.“It seems to me that there is not an action one can take at the moment,” Harris said.“It is being looked at and there are reports being given to the government from the MHRA and there is advice on the matter.”Dr Mark Howard, a consultant pathologist and medical examiner at King's College Hospital, said, “Stephen was a very fit, young and healthy man in January 2021… It is a truly tragic and very rare complication of a well-meant vaccination. We had no knowledge that this was a potential side effect at this time… It's not fully understood why this happens. It's an idiosyncratic reaction. The circumstances arise in a very small number of people.”Widow Charlotte Wright fought to get the 'natural causes' wording on her husband's death certificate amended. She told thethe ruling “provides relief but it doesn’t provide closure.” She is considering legal action against the vaccine maker, given the inquest ruling.“For us, it allows us to be able to continue our litigation against AstraZeneca…This is the written proof,” Wright said.A spokesman for AstraZeneca said, “We are very saddened by Stephen Wright’s death and extend our deepest sympathies to his family for their loss.”“Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.”“From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, Vaxzevria has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile and regulators around the world consistently state the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.”The Wright case has a precedent.radio presenter Lisa Shaw, 44, died from 'vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia' in May 2021, about a week after receiving her first COVID jab. Lawyers for her widow, Gareth Eve, launched legal action against AstraZeneca for 75 people whose “relatives died or suffered injuries related to the jab.”Eve, who is vaccinated, said he sought legal action after two years of failed attempts to contact officials, alleging no one had “reached out or engaged with us at all.” He added it's been established his wife's death was “caused by AstraZeneca's COVID vaccination.”His stated goal is “acknowledgement or recognition these deaths occurred.” He said it’s not about “whether somebody is anti-vax,” but about those who lost loved ones and have been “made to feel like it's a dirty secret.”The legal action against AstraZeneca was made via the Consumer Protection Act 1987 on the allegation the COVID-19 vaccine was a “defective product in that it was not as safe as consumers generally were reasonably entitled to expect.”The claimants also demanded money from the government's vaccine damage payment scheme. In the UK, if someone is “severely disabled” because of vaccination against certain diseases, they can get a tax-free payment of £120,000, equivalent to $200,000 Canadian dollars. Applicants can take legal action to claim compensation on top of any payment from the scheme.The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were first approved for use in the UK in December 2020. More than 144 million COVID vaccines were administered in England, according to the Department for Health and Social Care.A spokesman for AstraZeneca told, “We are unable to comment on ongoing legal matters. Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines. Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has reported health problems.”“Over 3 billion doses of the vaccine have been supplied to more than 180 countries and, according to independent estimates, Vaxzevria helped to save more than six million lives worldwide in the first year of availability alone (December 2020 to December 2021).”In 2021 Britain recommended people under age 40 be offered an alternative to AstraZeneca's vaccine because of blood clot risks.Cambridge academics estimated about 1.9 in every 100,000 people in their 20s would suffer serious blood clots alongside abnormally low platelet levels (thrombocytopenia) from the AstraZeneca's jab. For thirty-somethings the figure was 1.5.It's estimated only .2 ICU admissions would be prevented for every 100,000 people in their 20s given the jab. For adults in their thirties, the figure was around .8. For those in their 40’s the AstraZeneca's vaccine was expected to prevent 1.7 ICU admissions per 100,000 people compared to 1.2 blood clots. In older age groups the benefit/risk ratio was better still.