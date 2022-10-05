British PM Liz Truss says she is a huge zionist

khansaheeb
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 14, 2008
- 13,771
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
So what, it just means she supports a home for Jewish people.
Muslims are, after all, the fastest growing people and have upward of 50 Islamic nation states to themselves ?
Jews ko ek bhi nahi allowed ? Not even where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me ? ye kya baat hui ?
what is the name of gandalf's *** hair is that logic? Muslims have 50 states we you can just steal a couple of them. I am sure they will find some rock to crawl under. Syrians and palestinians are the largest refugee peoples in the world. Jews' gotta have some Lebensraum, I guess is what you are saying.have upward of 50 Islamic nation states to themselves ?
could you be any more vague? how do you define where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me, Is it the place where their prophet was born. Is the the entire city, the surrouding city, the entire middle east, planet earth, the milky way? they can just claim shit like that?Jews ko ek bhi nahi allowed ? Not even where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me ? ye kya baat hui ?
Just don't get all the hate the poor Jews get, spl from Pakistanis. I mean, even many of the Arab states have come around to accepting the reality of Israel and there's been considerable progress made toward peace between them.what is the name of gandalf's *** hair is that logic? Muslims have 50 states we you can just steal a couple of them. I am sure they will find some rock to crawl under. Syrians and palestinians are the largest refugee peoples in the world. Jews' gotta have some Lebensraum, I guess is what you are saying.
Just don't get all the hate the poor Jews get, spl from Pakistanis. I mean, even many of the Arab states have come around to accepting the reality of Israel and there's been considerable progress made toward peace between them.
Kabhi Filisteen, kabhi Kashmir... apna ghar sambhal lo pehle... whole world can see the smoke billowing from there.
Chakkar kya hai Pakistanio ke saath ? kabhi American camp, kabhi Chinese camp, to kabhi Arbi mamlon me loudest voice.. hum hi se seekh lo foreign policy.
View attachment 884803
View attachment 884805
View attachment 884806
View attachment 884807
View attachment 884808
View attachment 884809
View attachment 884810
View attachment 884812
acchi taren jaantey hain har type ke lazeez khaney ka swad !lekin hindu-stani kya janay, Kabab ka sawad !
might is rightwhat is the name of gandalf's *** hair is that logic? Muslims have 50 states we you can just steal a couple of them. I am sure they will find some rock to crawl under. Syrians and palestinians are the largest refugee peoples in the world. Jews' gotta have some Lebensraum, I guess is what you are saying.
could you be any more vague? how do you define where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me, Is it the place where their prophet was born. Is the the entire city, the surrouding city, the entire middle east, planet earth, the milky way? they can just claim shit like that?
all around the world nations have come and gone from regions. that doesn't mean one can lay claim and conquer that place in the modern civilized age based on archaic claims. How many foreigners have rules india? would you accept their claim onto india today?