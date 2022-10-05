What's new

British PM Liz Truss says she is a huge zionist

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

So what, it just means she supports a home for Jewish people.

Muslims are, after all, the fastest growing people and have upward of 50 Islamic nation states to themselves ?

Jews ko ek bhi nahi allowed ? Not even where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me ? ye kya baat hui ?
 
So what, it just means she supports a home for Jewish people.

Muslims are, after all, the fastest growing people and have upward of 50 Islamic nation states to themselves ?

Jews ko ek bhi nahi allowed ? Not even where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me ? ye kya baat hui ?
Indian donkey. Mind your own business. You people come to this forum uninvited.
 
villageidiot

have upward of 50 Islamic nation states to themselves ?
what is the name of gandalf's *** hair is that logic? Muslims have 50 states we you can just steal a couple of them. I am sure they will find some rock to crawl under. Syrians and palestinians are the largest refugee peoples in the world. Jews' gotta have some Lebensraum, I guess is what you are saying.

Jews ko ek bhi nahi allowed ? Not even where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me ? ye kya baat hui ?
could you be any more vague? how do you define where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me, Is it the place where their prophet was born. Is the the entire city, the surrouding city, the entire middle east, planet earth, the milky way? they can just claim shit like that?

all around the world nations have come and gone from regions. that doesn't mean one can lay claim and conquer that place in the modern civilized age based on archaic claims. How many foreigners have rules india? would you accept their claim onto india today?
 
what is the name of gandalf's *** hair is that logic? Muslims have 50 states we you can just steal a couple of them. I am sure they will find some rock to crawl under. Syrians and palestinians are the largest refugee peoples in the world. Jews' gotta have some Lebensraum, I guess is what you are saying.
Just don't get all the hate the poor Jews get, spl from Pakistanis. I mean, even many of the Arab states have come around to accepting the reality of Israel and there's been considerable progress made toward peace between them.

Kabhi Filisteen, kabhi Kashmir... apna ghar sambhal lo pehle... whole world can see the smoke billowing from there.

Chakkar kya hai Pakistanio ke saath ? kabhi American camp, kabhi Chinese camp, to kabhi Arbi mamlon me loudest voice.. hum hi se seekh lo foreign policy.

1664953027684.png

1664953049353.png

1664953071829.png

1664953141850.png

1664953166848.png

1664953196099.png

1664953228971.png

1664953286646.png
 
Just don't get all the hate the poor Jews get, spl from Pakistanis. I mean, even many of the Arab states have come around to accepting the reality of Israel and there's been considerable progress made toward peace between them.

Kabhi Filisteen, kabhi Kashmir... apna ghar sambhal lo pehle... whole world can see the smoke billowing from there.

Chakkar kya hai Pakistanio ke saath ? kabhi American camp, kabhi Chinese camp, to kabhi Arbi mamlon me loudest voice.. hum hi se seekh lo foreign policy.

Tum hum se seekh lo, azadi ka matlab.

lekin hindu-stani kya janay, Kabab ka sawad !
 
what is the name of gandalf's *** hair is that logic? Muslims have 50 states we you can just steal a couple of them. I am sure they will find some rock to crawl under. Syrians and palestinians are the largest refugee peoples in the world. Jews' gotta have some Lebensraum, I guess is what you are saying.


could you be any more vague? how do you define where their religion sprang forth from waali jagey me, Is it the place where their prophet was born. Is the the entire city, the surrouding city, the entire middle east, planet earth, the milky way? they can just claim shit like that?

all around the world nations have come and gone from regions. that doesn't mean one can lay claim and conquer that place in the modern civilized age based on archaic claims. How many foreigners have rules india? would you accept their claim onto india today?
might is right
 

