British PM joins India's 'Bulldozer' Bandwagon

One day after the company's machines were used to illegally bulldoze Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi.

“Inaugurating a factory which is producing machinery seen to target Muslims at the behest of Mr Modi does not set a good image for Mr Johnson or the United Kingdom in India.”

On Wednesday, JCB machinery was deployed by the authorities in Delhi, after a request by India's ruling BJP, to demolish Muslim-owned shops and properties in the neighbourhood of Jahangirpuri.

The destruction was only halted after India’s highest court ruled they were unconstitutional but demolition still continued, including to an entrance gate of a mosque.

The authorities in Delhi said they had demolished the Muslim properties in Jahangirpuri because they were illegal constructions. But, over 730 other unauthorised settlements within India’s capital were left untouched.

