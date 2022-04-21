British PM joins India's 'Bulldozer' Bandwagon

He really is a prick he is now under fire for the trip to the factory.
Boris Johnson has been embroiled in controversy on the first morning of his long-awaited diplomatic visit to India after inaugurating a new JCB factory, one day after the company’s machines were used to illegally bulldoze Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi.
JCB
is owned by Lord Anthony Bamford
, who is close with Mr Johnson and backed his Conservative leadership bid in 2019. Lord Bamford, through his business interests, has also donated at least £10 million in cash and gifts to the Conservative Party since 2001.
Civil society activists and members of the Indian public have accused the under-fire Mr Johnson of carrying out an ill-timed visit to the plant, situated in Gujarat, the home state of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday morning.
“The people working in Boris Johnson’s office are clearly unaware of the major human rights controversy over the use of JCB machinery in the bulldozing of Muslim homes and businesses in states ruled by Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in India’s capital
,” explains Sushant Singh, senior fellow at India’s Center for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank.
“Inaugurating a factory which is producing machinery seen to target Muslims at the behest of Mr Modi does not set a good image for Mr Johnson or the United Kingdom in India.”
On Wednesday, JCB machinery was deployed by the authorities in Delhi, after a request by India's ruling BJP, to demolish Muslim-owned shops and properties in the neighbourhood of Jahangirpuri.
The destruction was only halted after India’s highest court ruled they were unconstitutional but demolition still continued, including to an entrance gate of a mosque.
The drive happened four days after a Hindu religious procession armed with guns and swords allegedly tried to storm a local mosque, sparking violence and injuring nine people.
The authorities in Delhi said they had demolished the Muslim properties in Jahangirpuri because they were illegal constructions. But, over 730 other unauthorised settlements within India’s capital were left untouched.
"One thing is quite clear, the demolition drive had nothing to do with the stated objective of settling encroachment because it is utterly selective and targeted. It follows a directive from the ruling party's head in Delhi, to hit back and teach a lesson to the local Muslim population," explains Yogendra Yadav, one of India's leading political activists.
"They [Indian Gov] are quite sanguine in their belief that the British government will not put too much of a premium on issues of human rights. The plant visit is just a symbolic affirmation of Britain's not so glorious record on human rights."
Five Indian states saw intercommunal riots last week, resulting in the deaths of at least three people. Following the violence, properties and businesses belonging to Muslims were also demolished by JCB bulldozers in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, two states ruled by Mr Modi’s right-wing, Hindu nationalist BJP.
Mr Johnson and JCB are yet to respond to the criticism of the visit.
It came after the Prime Minister visited Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Gujarat, where he was given a "guide to London" written by the Indian independence leader.
The Sabarmati Ashram, which was the centre of Ghandi's non-violent struggle against British rule, was one of the first stops for the Prime Minister during his visit to Ahmedabad.
Mr Johnson remarked that "vegetarianism costs far less than meat-eating" as he read from the book designed to be a guide for how Indians could manage in London in the late 19th century.
Mr Johnson also draped a ring of khadi cloth around a statue of Gandhi, who studied law at University College London during his time in Britain.
After removing his shoes, Mr Johnson commented: "There's always a panic that the socks are going to let you down."
Two women showed the Prime Minister how to spin cloth promoted by Gandhi on a traditional wheel, with Mr Johnson telling them: "It's a bit of an art, this spinning."
Mr Johnson signed a guestbook, writing that it was an "immense privilege" to learn about how Gandhi "mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better".
The Prime Minister has indicated that a deal will include accepting Delhi's demands for an increase in migration to the UK
