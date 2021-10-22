British Pakistani's bringing professional jobs to AJK

Check out this short video. This British Pakistani man originally from Kandor village near Dadyal has a successful accounting firm in the UK.He has now opened up an office in Dadyal AJK where he will be hiring accountants to work on his UK accounts.It's a great model and one so many of us could follow. I hope inshaAllah to do the same myself one day within IT.A lot of you Pakistani boys turn your noses up at us lot from AJK, but we're not all druggies and benefits scammers. There is a strong business spirit in our community and an ever growing number of professionals. If AJK govt provides an environment for us to invest, you'll see a lot more than Villas and Landcruisers in AJK.