British Pakistani's bringing professional jobs to AJK

Mar 14, 2017
Check out this short video. This British Pakistani man originally from Kandor village near Dadyal has a successful accounting firm in the UK.

He has now opened up an office in Dadyal AJK where he will be hiring accountants to work on his UK accounts.


It's a great model and one so many of us could follow. I hope inshaAllah to do the same myself one day within IT.

A lot of you Pakistani boys turn your noses up at us lot from AJK, but we're not all druggies and benefits scammers. There is a strong business spirit in our community and an ever growing number of professionals. If AJK govt provides an environment for us to invest, you'll see a lot more than Villas and Landcruisers in AJK.
 
