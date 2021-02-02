British Oxford vaccine shows excellent results in new study!!! Groundbreaking.

It was 76% effective during the three months after the first shot.



The impact on transmission is critical.

If a vaccine only stops you getting severely ill, but you can still catch and pass on the virus, then everyone will need to be immunised to be protected.

The study by the University of Oxford swabbed participants every week to test them for the presence of the virus.

One dose protection

This study - on 17,000 people in the UK, South Africa and Brazil - showed protection remained at 76% during the three months after the first dose.

This rose to 82% after people were given the second dose.

Prof Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said: "These new data provide an important verification of the interim data that was used by more than 25 regulators including the MHRA and EMA to grant the vaccine emergency use authorisation.

Oxford vaccine could substantially cut spread New data also shows the vaccine was 76% effective during the three months after the first dose.

Inside Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine development From a small discovery to producing at scale, photojournalist David Levene documents the groundbreaking work of the scientists of Oxford University during the development of a vaccine which is now poised for approval by medicines regulators