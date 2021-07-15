British navy’s flagship hit with Covid-19 outbreak en route to Asia The HMS Queen Elizabeth is leading nine ships on a 42,000-mile deployment across the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean and East Asia. More than 100 crew were infected during a port call in Cyprus.

The Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is managing a Covid-19 outbreak after more than 100 crew were infected during a port call in Cyprus earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.The first cases were identified on or around July 4 when the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier was docked at Limassol port on the island’s south coast.Britain’s largest warship docked in Limassol from June 30 until July 5, spearheading the country’s largest peacetime deployment in a generation, Carrier Strike Group 21.