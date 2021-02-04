British Navy HMS Dauntless guided missile destroyer is upgraded with new engines

According to a Tweet published by the Navy Lookout on February 4, 2021, the HMS Dauntless guided missile destroyer of the British Navy is in the wet basin at Cammell Laird for integration and testing after the installation of new engines installed as Power Improvement Package (PIP). The ship will return to service in mid-2021.In 2019 Dauntless underwent a regeneration refit in Portsmouth before sailing to Birkenhead in May 2020 as the first Type 45 to have new generators fitted under the Power Improvement Project. She is planned return to service date in 2021.The HMS Dauntless is the second ship of Type 45 or Daring-class air-defense destroyers in service with the British Royal Navy. The ship was launched in January 2007, was handed over to the Royal Navy in December 2009, and was formally commissioned in June 2010.The Type 45 destroyer, also known as the D or Daring class, is a class of six guided missile destroyers built for the British Royal Navy. The class is primarily designed to conduct anti-aircraft and anti-missile warfare missions and is built around the PAAMS (Sea Viper) air-defense system utilizing the SAMPSON AESA and the S1850M long-range radars. Type 45 Destroyers are the backbone of the Royal Navy.The Principal Anti Air Missile System (PAAMS) is a joint program developed by France, Italy, and the United Kingdom for an integrated anti-aircraft warfare system. The prime contractor is EUROPAAMS, a joint venture between Eurosam (66%) and MBDA subsidiary UKAMS (33%). In the United Kingdom PAAMS has been given the designation Sea Viper.Type 45 has a length of 152.4, a beam of 21.2 m, a draught of 7.4 m, and a displacement of 8,500 tons. The ship is powered by two Rolls-Royce WR-21 gas turbines, each developing by 21.5 MW (28,800 shp) and two Wärtsilä 12V200 diesel generators, each developing 2 MW (2,700 shp). She can reach a top speed of 30 knots (56 km/h) with a cruising range of 7,000 nautical miles (13,000 km) at 18 kn (33 km/h).Type 45 is armed with the Sea Viper air defense system, with a 48-cell Sylver A50 VLS (Vertical Launching System) able to launch Aster 15 surface-to-air missiles with a range from 1.7–30 km and Aster 30 missiles with a range from 3 to 120 km. The ship is also armed with two quad Harpoon anti-ship missile launchers, one BAE 4.5 inch Mk 8 naval gun, two Oerlikon 30 mm guns, two Phalanx CIWS (Close-In Weapon System), two Miniguns, and six General purpose machine guns.