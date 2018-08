You got to understand this masonic language talk, he means allow us to come in a and plunder you and send ngos with agenda etc. Dont support resistance.



These liberals are not really liberals it is cover for their agenda they are extremist imperialist. They OK to bomb countries but talks freedom for transgender, they ok with imf loans taken out and transferred to western banks but cry human right if you execute the drug dealers and fraudsters. Fcuk him.

