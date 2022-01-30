What's new

British military in 'major deployment' to defend Europe

aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
British military in ‘major deployment’ to defend Europe​


45167594-scaled.jpg


British military forces are set to be deployed to strengthen Eastern Europe’s borders in the face of rising Russian aggression.​

The British Government say in a statement that UK officials will be deployed to Brussels to finalise the details of the offer with NATO next week, and ministers will discuss the military options on Monday.

Efforts being considered include:

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 18.37.40.png



Meanwhile, HMS Prince of Wales is in the High North leading the NATO’s Maritime High Readiness Force. It is on standby to move within hours should tensions rise further.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 18.38.36.png


Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin – we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face Russian hostility. If President Putin chooses a path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe. Ukraine must be free to choose its own future. I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies on land, at sea and in the air.”

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence:

“The Prime Minister is expected to speak to President Putin and travel to the region early this week to relay that message in person. A second trip to meet NATO member counterparts is being planned for early next month. Following the Prime Minister’s statement to the House of Commons last week, making clear the better relations with Russia was possible, the Prime Minister directed the Foreign and Defence Secretaries to prepare to go to Moscow for talks with their counterparts in the coming days. They will be asked to improve relationships with President Putin’s Government and encourage de-escalation.

The Prime Minister remains seized of the importance of pursuing diplomatic efforts in tandem, and last week joined a call with President Biden, European leaders and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. In that call leaders agreed on the importance of international unity in the face of growing Russian hostility and stressed that diplomatic discussions with Russia remain the first priority. The Defence Secretary is also expected to travel to meet with Allies this week in Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia on behalf of the Prime Minister.”

Recently, British transport aircraft airlifted “thousands” of anti-armour weapons to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
I am really surprised by britain there is fight in this dog.. I could envision Britain deploying as many as 200k if things spilds-over imagine if britannia somehow defeats Russia and you can never count out an old dog like britain.. Without a doubt there is fight in this dog and ppl were making fun of them just days ago but not anymore britain has stepped into the scene
 
SabzShaheen

SabzShaheen

Feb 10, 2017
All drizzle to distract from the poop show that is the British “government”. Hope people have the sense to riot if we go to war.
aziqbal said:
These things only happen in communist states or single party regimes

Cough cough
Click to expand...
bro let’s be real, the Tories haven’t had true a Opposition for many years now 😂 I agree that the UK can claim to aspire to a higher level of transparent governance than Commies. However, what good does it do when our response to mass looting and degradation of our state institutions?

I don’t mean to derail your thread so back to the topics: the UK would lose more than it is to gain by getting involved in this conflict. It would be unsurprising if Russia opens a theatre in the North Sea should this conflicted become protracted
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
Microsoft said:
Isn't that where the great British wind turbines are? If Russia opens a theater there Bong Johnson won't be able to blame the wind for the lack of energy anymore.
Click to expand...

Yes and how are exactly does Russia plan to get passed the Type 45 who’s radar and missiles can track and engage any known missile

Or better still the Astute Class Hunter killer nuclear submarine
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

Jul 19, 2010
Titanium100 said:
I am really surprised by britain there is fight in this dog.. I could envision Britain deploying as many as 200k if things spilds-over imagine if britannia somehow defeats Russia and you can never count out an old dog like britain.. Without a doubt there is fight in this dog and ppl were making fun of them just days ago but not anymore britain has stepped into the scene
Click to expand...

They have combat experience across various theatres. Their constant deployment across the world with their American counterparts has given them an excellent experience. The point is not their willingness to fight but their ability to sustain. Russia is not a pushover even if they have a smaller economy. This could be a fight that the US initiates but will leave it to Europeans to fight and die alongside Russians.
 
