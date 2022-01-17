What's new

British military aircraft rapidly supplying weapons to Ukraine

British military aircraft rapidly supplying weapons to Ukraine
January 17, 2022
British C-17 transport aircraft are currently moving “light anti-armour” weapons into Ukraine in light of “increasingly threatening” behaviour from Russia.
The C-17 transport aircraft are in flight as we speak, Germany has apparently denied overflight rights judging by the path taken.

According to a statement given by the Defence Secretary in the House of Commons today, the 17th of January 2022.
“As of today, tens of thousands of Russian troops are positioned close to the Ukrainian border. Their deployment is not routine, and they are equipped with tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, rocket artillery, and short-range ballistic missiles.

I can today confirm to the House that, in light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in addition to our current support, the UK is providing a new security assistance package to increase Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems. A small number of UK personnel will also provide early-stage training for a short period of time, within the framework of Operation ORBITAL, before then returning to the United Kingdom.
FILE PHOTO of a Royal Air Force C-17.
This security assistance package complements the training and capabilities that Ukraine already has, and those that are also being provided by the UK and other Allies in Europe and the United States. Ukraine has every right to defend its borders, and this new package of aid further enhances its ability to do so.
Let me be clear: this support is for short-range, and clearly defensive weapons capabilities; they are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defence and the UK personnel providing the early-stage training will return to the United Kingdom after completing it.”


British military aircraft rapidly supplying weapons to Ukraine

British transport aircraft are currently moving "light anti-armour" weapons into Ukraine in light of "increasingly threatening" behaviour from Russia.
If Brits had paid this much of attention and put in efforts into deteriorating situation in Birmingham, Bradford and London, they would not have been in a mess they are in today
 
I don’t get it , the west believes that 300 javlin launchers and 2k missiles will stop an invading Russian army with short , medium and long range artillery , stand off cruise missiles, heavy armor, massive air superiority not to mention 5000+ nuclear weapons. Did I mention the Russian Black Sea fleet is also parked right next door.

Why are they sacrificing Ukraine, this is strange

They want to give Ukraine just enough sting to make it painful for the Russians.
 
Trip wire force. If the frontline Ukrainian units are decimated, perhaps the European countries could go to the UN to declare some kind of military action and NATO could send in fighters and attack helicopters.
 
Ukraine has Javelin systems so this is emergency resupply of stock to bolster what they already have there. Russian timeline to actually take any kinetic action is running out fast.


Off topic but Unfortunately the British just needed to supply their anti-terror department with some testicles and they wouldn’t be the terror breeding ground they are.
 
I don't think the sissified European public is willing to go to war with Russia.
 
Yes because that’s all UK has right

yesterday a USN Virginia class SSN left Faslane in Scotland

UK has Astute Class on stand by

Russia will not dare make a move knowing Royal Navy is on the hunt

