British military aircraft rapidly supplying weapons to Ukraine

British C-17 transport aircraft are currently moving “light anti-armour” weapons into Ukraine in light of “increasingly threatening” behaviour from Russia.

ByJanuary 17, 2022The C-17 transport aircraft are in flight as we speak, Germany has apparently denied overflight rights judging by the path taken.According to a statement given by the Defence Secretary in the House of Commons today, the 17th of January 2022. FILE PHOTO of a Royal Air Force C-17.