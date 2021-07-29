British Littoral Response Group ships to be based in Oman, Ready to deploy Into-Pacific region

British Littoral Response Group ships to be based in Oman
By
George Allison
-
July 30, 2021
First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in a video update the Littoral Response Group will operate out of Duqm.
The specific section of the video can be found here.
The UK will operate two Littoral Response Groups, one deploying to the Euro-Atlantic region and the other deploying to the Indo-Pacific.
This was outlined in the Defence command paper (essentially a defence review) published earlier this year.
“The Royal Navy will be a constant global presence, with more ships, submarines, sailors and marines deployed on an enduring basis, including to protect shipping lanes and uphold freedom of navigation. With support from partners in the Indo-Pacific, Offshore Patrol Vessels will be persistently deployed and a Littoral Response Group (LRG) in 2023 will complement the episodic deployment of our Carrier Strike Group; contributing to regional security and assurance.
This will be enabled by the deployment of two Littoral Response Groups; the first in 2021 will be deployed to the Euro-Atlantic under a NATO and JEF construct, while a second will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific region in 2023. They will also be able to deliver training to our partners in regions of the world where maritime security is most challenging.”
What is a Littoral Response Group?
The Defence Command Paper defines a Littoral Response Group as “A bespoke force assigned to a geographical area, that contains dedicated shipping, helicopters and boats”.
In fact, the UK has already practised this deployment. More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines sailed to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea aboard amphibious assault ship HMS Albion, destroyer HMS Dragon and amphibious support ship RFA Lyme Bay.
The Royal Navy say that while deployed the ships tested the new and experimental Littoral Response Group concept (which replaces the UK’s long-standing Amphibious Task Group) and shape the Future Commando Force and evolution of the Royal Marines into a hi-tech raiding and strike force.
In addition, a Bay class vessel will be converted to deliver greater littoral strike capalities at a cost of £40 million.
“The Royal Navy will invest £40m more over the next four years to develop our Future Commando Force as part of the transformation of our amphibious forces, as well as more than £50m in converting a Bay class support ship to deliver a more agile and lethal littoral strike capability. Forward deployed to respond rapidly to crises, this special operations capable force will operate alongside our allies and partners in areas of UK interest, ready to strike from the sea, pre empt and deter sub threshold activity, and counter state threats. This will be enabled by the deployment of two Littoral Response Groups; the first in 2021 will be deployed to the Euro Atlantic under a NATO and JEF construct, while a second will be deployed to the Indo Pacific region in 2023.”
You can read more about this here.
For more a more indepth look at the By class as part of the Littoral Response Group, I’d recommend heading over to NavyLookout by clicking here or clicking below.
By
George Allison
-
July 30, 2021
First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in a video update the Littoral Response Group will operate out of Duqm.
The specific section of the video can be found here.
The UK will operate two Littoral Response Groups, one deploying to the Euro-Atlantic region and the other deploying to the Indo-Pacific.
This was outlined in the Defence command paper (essentially a defence review) published earlier this year.
“The Royal Navy will be a constant global presence, with more ships, submarines, sailors and marines deployed on an enduring basis, including to protect shipping lanes and uphold freedom of navigation. With support from partners in the Indo-Pacific, Offshore Patrol Vessels will be persistently deployed and a Littoral Response Group (LRG) in 2023 will complement the episodic deployment of our Carrier Strike Group; contributing to regional security and assurance.
This will be enabled by the deployment of two Littoral Response Groups; the first in 2021 will be deployed to the Euro-Atlantic under a NATO and JEF construct, while a second will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific region in 2023. They will also be able to deliver training to our partners in regions of the world where maritime security is most challenging.”
What is a Littoral Response Group?
The Defence Command Paper defines a Littoral Response Group as “A bespoke force assigned to a geographical area, that contains dedicated shipping, helicopters and boats”.
In fact, the UK has already practised this deployment. More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines sailed to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea aboard amphibious assault ship HMS Albion, destroyer HMS Dragon and amphibious support ship RFA Lyme Bay.
The Royal Navy say that while deployed the ships tested the new and experimental Littoral Response Group concept (which replaces the UK’s long-standing Amphibious Task Group) and shape the Future Commando Force and evolution of the Royal Marines into a hi-tech raiding and strike force.
In addition, a Bay class vessel will be converted to deliver greater littoral strike capalities at a cost of £40 million.
“The Royal Navy will invest £40m more over the next four years to develop our Future Commando Force as part of the transformation of our amphibious forces, as well as more than £50m in converting a Bay class support ship to deliver a more agile and lethal littoral strike capability. Forward deployed to respond rapidly to crises, this special operations capable force will operate alongside our allies and partners in areas of UK interest, ready to strike from the sea, pre empt and deter sub threshold activity, and counter state threats. This will be enabled by the deployment of two Littoral Response Groups; the first in 2021 will be deployed to the Euro Atlantic under a NATO and JEF construct, while a second will be deployed to the Indo Pacific region in 2023.”
You can read more about this here.
For more a more indepth look at the By class as part of the Littoral Response Group, I’d recommend heading over to NavyLookout by clicking here or clicking below.