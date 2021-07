British Littoral Response Group ships to be based in Oman, Ready to deploy Into-Pacific region

British Littoral Response Group ships to be based in Oman

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in a video update the Littoral Response Group will operate out of Duqm.

What is a Littoral Response Group?

The UK will operate two Littoral Response Groups, one deploying to the Euro-Atlantic region and the other deploying to the Indo-Pacific.This was outlined in the Defence command paper (essentially a defence review) published earlier this year.The Defence Command Paper defines a Littoral Response Group as "A bespoke force assigned to a geographical area, that contains dedicated shipping, helicopters and boats".In fact, the UK has already practised this deployment. More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines sailed to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea aboard amphibious assault ship HMS Albion, destroyer HMS Dragon and amphibious support ship RFA Lyme Bay. The Royal Navy say that while deployed the ships tested the new and experimental Littoral Response Group concept (which replaces the UK's long-standing Amphibious Task Group) and shape the Future Commando Force and evolution of the Royal Marines into a hi-tech raiding and strike force.In addition, a Bay class vessel will be converted to deliver greater littoral strike capalities at a cost of £40 million.