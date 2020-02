extensive courtesy and free access to visit “anyone, anywhere”

“Seventy-two years is a long time and we can’t allow the tragedy that has befallen Kashmiri people to continue in this way and particularly after the 5th of August last year,”

“We are being provided that independent and authentic voice of people’s experiences. This is absolutely essential, if we have to make progress and ensure that we have a sustainable peace across Kashmir.”

“…We need to be clear that this is about the Indian authorities and the current (Indian) leadership and it is disappointing,” she said.





“They are the largest democracy in the world and it’s not the sign of a healthy democracy,” she said.

“There is no price of human rights. Trade should not be done at the expense of human rights,” she said.

“But, it’s more important as to how we can influence our colleagues in other parliaments to take a similar view. It’s all by concerted efforts we are going to make a difference.”