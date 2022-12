Confirms Daily Mail didn't apologize on its allegations that Shehbaz Sharif stole money from aid meant for Earthquake victims and still stands by its storyAlso confirms that Shehbaz Sharif and his lawyers couldn't reply to proofs submitted in the court by Daily MailAlso confirm Daily Mail has paid no damage costs neither waived cost orders imposed on Shehbaz SharifAlso confirms Shehbaz Sharif has done out of court settlement and hence article is removed because of that