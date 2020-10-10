What's new

British high commissioner 'blown away by natural beauty' of northern Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,487
54
76,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
British high commissioner 'blown away by natural beauty' of northern Pakistan

UK will do more to help vulnerable communities in Pakistan deal with impact of climate change, says Christian Turner


October 10, 2020



British High Commissioner Christian Turner says he was blown away by the natural beauty of northern Pakistan. PHOTO: EXPRESS



British High Commissioner Christian Turner says he was blown away by the natural beauty of northern Pakistan. PHOTO: EXPRESS



British High Commissioner Christian Turner travelled to Chitral, Hunza and Gilgit this week in his first visit to picturesque northern Pakistan.
The visit was part of a joint effort with the Canadian High Commission and the Aga Khan Foundation.

“In my first visit to the North of Pakistan I was blown away by its natural beauty," he said in an official statement.

The potential for sustainable tourism and its communities are at risk from climate change, he add.

"As part of our preparations for hosting the 2021 COP26 climate negotiations, the UK will do more to help vulnerable communities in Pakistan deal with the impact of climate change and protect these magnificent landscapes. Our world is our responsibility," Turner said.

During the visit, the British high commissioner stressed the potential for sustainable tourism in northern Pakistan to create jobs and support local communities. He also saw the impacts of climate change on local communities.







Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change and has more glacial ice than any country in the world outside the Polar Regions, since 2015, the number of lakes caused by melting glaciers in Pakistan has increased from 30 to 150.

He highlighted UK’s support for Pakistan’s drive to find nature-based solutions to climate change, in advance of the UK-hosted COP26 international climate negotiations in 2021.




The high commissioner visited UK funded climate-resilience activities in central Garam Chashma. UK plans to invest £13 million in Pakistan this year on tackling climate change.


"This will include supporting vulnerable communities adapt to climate change, improve resilience through emergency disaster planning and helping to increase the use of renewable energy," the statement added.

The visit also focused on girl’s education and support for gender equality. The UK is committed to ensuring every girl gets 12 years of quality education, and has supported nearly eight million girls in Pakistan to attend primary and secondary school.





Christian Turner visited Government Girls School in Hunza, the Chitral Women Sports Club and met inspiring women entrepreneurs who are leading the way on achieving Pakistan’s potential and delivering inclusive prosperity in their communities.

At Karakorum International University, the high commissioner awarded Scottish Pakistan Scholarships to students; and learned about their experience and future ambitions.

The Scotland Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls aims to make higher education more accessible to underprivileged girls across Pakistan.


tribune.com.pk

British high commissioner 'blown away by natural beauty' of northern Pakistan | The Express Tribune

UK will do more to help vulnerable communities in Pakistan deal with impact of climate change, says Christian Turner
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Last edited:
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,214
0
4,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
It was late 1880s. And had they not occupied it, today it would be part of Afghanistan.
Click to expand...
I guess there are people proud of being slaves but reality is different. If they didn't occupy it, it wouldve been ruled by the people as was since a thousand years. An empire from Afghanistan to Myanmar, could have been a superpower by now.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
17,518
179
50,127
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TNT said:
I guess there are people proud of being slaves but reality is different. If they didn't occupy it, it wouldve been ruled by the people as was since a thousand years. An empire from Afghanistan to Myanmar, could have been a superpower by now.
Click to expand...
You really need to read up on history. If British had not occupied South Asia Chitral, FATA, parts of Balochistan would have been in Afghanistan. Most of Punjab would have been Sikh Raj with capital at Lahore. Sindh would have been independant emirate. Present day India would have been dozen states. Here is map of South Asia on British arrival.

1602367684309.png
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,403
2
3,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Does this mythical super power have any muslims in it?
Or like the ones you already have, who have to call their being and histroy and rulers as bad and wrong. When you commit pogroms they cannoy raise their voice. Nah we call them circus lions.
TNT said:
I guess there are people proud of being slaves but reality is different. If they didn't occupy it, it wouldve been ruled by the people as was since a thousand years. An empire from Afghanistan to Myanmar, could have been a superpower by now.
Click to expand...
Ha
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,214
0
4,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
You really need to read up on history. If British had not occupied South Asia Chitral, FATA, parts of Balochistan would have been in Afghanistan. Most of Punjab would have been Sikh Raj with capital at Lahore. Sindh would have been independant emirate. Present day India would have been dozen states. Here is map of South Asia on British arrival.

View attachment 678263
Click to expand...
I know our history, its u who need to worey about ur brown sahab complex. Maybe u should study history in more detail and try to find patterns. Do u think muslims would have just let sikhs control those areas? Or would they have let marhatas freely? Sikjas were already on the backfoot and pashtuns were knocking their doors. There would have been more wars but eventually a muslim empire would have emerged. There is a reason why the brits divided india, that too in an unstable way.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
17,518
179
50,127
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TNT said:
I know our history, its u who need to worey about ur brown sahab complex. Maybe u should study history in more detail and try to find patterns. Do u think muslims would have just let sikhs control those areas? Or would they have let marhatas freely? Sikjas were already on the backfoot and pashtuns were knocking their doors. There would have been more wars but eventually a muslim empire would have emerged. There is a reason why the brits divided india, that too in an unstable way.
Click to expand...
You fcukin retard your talking with "ifs". Anything might have been possible if you think all of South Asia would been one country you are not only a retard but drunk as well. There is no way such a large Hindu population would have been subservient to Muslim rule which by the way would have been garnered by Pashtuns [read AFGHANS] not you converts.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,214
0
4,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
You fcukin retard your talking with "ifs". Anything might have been possible if you think all of South Asia would been one country you are not only a retard but drunk as well. There is no way such a large Hindu population would have been subservient to Muslim rule which by the way would have been garnered by Pashtuns [read AFGHANS] not you converts.
Click to expand...
I guess ur the biggest moron to realize that the whole discussion is based on speculation. Ur very first post was a speculative one. Drunk? Seriously? That much brown saab? Brown saab so much proud of masters that he even talks like them. Also go get some education, how was such a large hindu population under muslim rule in the first place? Pashtuns already constitute a big percentage of Pakistan, so whats ur point? It also proves ur a lowlife who resorts to the terms used by RSS rats like "converts", makes u worst than them. I am a pashtun but in no way a convert is any less of a muslim u. Every race converted to Islam at some point in time, so how does that make them any different? Doesnt take long for u to show ur real face lolz.
 
Last edited:
Starlord

Starlord

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,551
11
23,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trust me, Pictures can not capture the actual beauty and feeling of these places .. you have to be there to experience that , its just amazing that how Allah has given us such a beautiful country with such great people .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top