British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt Demands Germany lifts Block on Arms Sales

Parts of those Eurofighter, Panavia, Alpha Jet A, Fiat G-91,Luftwaffe(F-16) Jets are made in Germany, meaning that their sale to France, Sweden, Denmark is essentially blocked even though the deals might be struck by Defense Companies Headquartered Elsewhere.

“I am very concerned about the impact of the German Government’s Decision on the British and European Defense Industry and the Consequences for Europe’s ability to fulfil Germany NATO commitments,” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt wrote in the letter to Maas, according to Der Spiegel.