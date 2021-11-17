British F-35 jet crashes into Mediterranean – MoD
17 Nov, 2021 15:27
A Royal Air Force (RAF) F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the pilot safely ejected. It's the first incident reported for the UK's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed the crash in a statement, saying that a “British F-35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.”
The pilot was safely rescued and returned to the aircraft carrier and an investigation has been launched into the incident, with the Ministry of Defence saying it “would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”
https://www.rt.com/uk/540545-fighter-jet-crash-hms-elizabeth-mediterranean/
