British F-35 jet crashes into Mediterranean – MoD

17 Nov, 2021 15:27A Royal Air Force (RAF) F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the pilot safely ejected. It's the first incident reported for the UK's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.The Ministry of Defence confirmed the crash in a statement, saying that aThe pilot was safely rescued and returned to the aircraft carrier and an investigation has been launched into the incident, with the Ministry of Defence saying it