British F-35 fighter watching Russian naval maneuvers in Mediterranean

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Muhammed45 said:
Hahah British jokers, they claim they are there to fight against ISIS. ISIS which belongs to the same cult that Brits made to destroy Muslims from within.
Are you drunk or something what the hell does ISIS and the black sea have to do with each other how are you even pulling this shit off..

Also where do they fit into the picture when Britain is claiming we are watching Russia
 
zectech

Aug 12, 2018
Al Malaki also referred to the US futile attempts to maintain its military presence in Iraq under disguise and on the pretext of fighting ISIL just when the Iraqis were entering the reconstruction era of their country, and said the main objective of the new plot is intriguing a wide-scale dispute between the Shiite and Sunni Muslims in the region.

“The Americans began this sedition in Syria and then expanded its dimensions into Iraq and it seems that they intend to further stretch this problem to other countries in their future plans,” he warned.


Both the then Prime Minister of Iraq - Al Malaki, and the President of Afghanistan Karzai have asserted that Washington not only promoted isis to to destabilize the region, Washington invented isis to maintain military presence. isis was part of the cia project to fund every fanatic person to fight Assad in Syria, the policy was spread around the Islamic world that resulted in even more deaths by cia plans.

ISIS in Afghanistan is US tool to cause trouble in whole region – ex-Afghan President Karzai to RT

ISIS in Afghanistan is US tool to cause trouble in whole region – ex-Afghan President Karzai to RT

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says ISIS is tool of the US in Afghanistan, used to destabilize whole region.
The same thing happened with the us funded Taliban in the 1980s and 1990s. After getting backing from supa powa Washington... the Taliban figured out - the fighters that took part in the Soviet Union's collapse were unimportant to Washington. Only useful in being used and once no longer any use, discarded.


usa invents these terror groups for certain cia ends, hurting regional interests. And any sane person finding out about this, figures out Washington never cared about the Islamic world. Simply using and arming different groups against each other to attempt to demonize the whole Islam community equating it with terrorism and trying to have the Islam world in a state of destruction.

Immoral Patsy - How the FBI Groomed Mentally Disabled Teen With a 51 IQ into an "ISIS Terrorist"

FBI, informants, provocateurs, Peyton Pruitt, informants
BUSTED: Parents Catch FBI in Plot to Force Mentally Ill Son to Be a Right Wing Terrorist

The parents of a severely mentally disabled man are speaking out on how the FBI groomed him as a right wing terrorist, knowing he's paranoid schizophrenic.
