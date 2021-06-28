British F-35 fighter watching Russian naval maneuvers in Mediterranean

ISIS in Afghanistan is US tool to cause trouble in whole region – ex-Afghan President Karzai to RT Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says ISIS is tool of the US in Afghanistan, used to destabilize whole region.

Both the then Prime Minister of Iraq - Al Malaki, and the President of Afghanistan Karzai have asserted that Washington not only promoted isis to to destabilize the region, Washington invented isis to maintain military presence. isis was part of the cia project to fund every fanatic person to fight Assad in Syria, the policy was spread around the Islamic world that resulted in even more deaths by cia plans.The same thing happened with the us funded Taliban in the 1980s and 1990s. After getting backing from supa powa Washington... the Taliban figured out - the fighters that took part in the Soviet Union's collapse were unimportant to Washington. Only useful in being used and once no longer any use, discarded.usa invents these terror groups for certain cia ends, hurting regional interests. And any sane person finding out about this, figures out Washington never cared about the Islamic world. Simply using and arming different groups against each other to attempt to demonize the whole Islam community equating it with terrorism and trying to have the Islam world in a state of destruction.