British F-35 fighter jet crashes while flying off aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

You haven't taken time and numbers into account.There are over 700 F-35s, 195 F-22s.5 F-35s and 5 F-22s crashed overall.1.11% crashed. But the F-22s first flight is in 1997, and F-35s first flight is in 2006.In comparison, there are only 12 Su-57s1 Su-57 crashed.Su-57s first flight is in 2010.8.333% crashed.150~ J20s have been built.As of now, 0 crashed, at least that is what the Chinese media is reporting.First flight was in 2011.First F-35 crash has occurred 12 years after its first flight, in 2018.J-20's first flight was in 2010, so basically, you can't say the J-20 is any more reliable than the F-35.