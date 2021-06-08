British engineer who ACCIDENTALLY TOOK OFF in a fighter jet: Taffy Holden's Lightning Flight

In 1966, without being a pilot, by mere accidental mistake, RAF Engineer Taffy Holden flew in the fastest British fighter jet ever - BAC Lightning. This is one of those cases where the described events sound so incredible, even by the standards of fictional stories. But the thing is that they all truly happened.Wing Commander Walter "Taffy" Holden remarkably went down in the history of the Royal Air Force as an engineer who accidentally took off in a jet fighter.