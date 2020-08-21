/ Register

British drug trafficker caned 24 times, received 20 years sentence in Singapore

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Song Hong, Aug 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM.

  Aug 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM #1
    Song Hong

    Song Hong FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,334
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,288 / -5
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Viet Nam
    A former British public schoolboy has been flogged naked in Singapore for drugs offences.

    London-born Ye Ming Yuen, 31, who went to £41,000-a-year Westminster School, was strapped to a large wooden trestle before being caned 24 times.

    The brutal punishment was carried out yesterday, a week after Yuen lost his final appeal against the sentence.

    The 'judicial corporal punishment' was conducted despite calls for leniency from Home Secretary Priti Patel and ex-foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt. Yuen was caned in the city-state's Changi Prison where he is serving 20 years for drug offences.

    A former club DJ in Singapore, his offences include two counts of 'repeat drug trafficking' – one of 69g and one of 60g of cannabis. Another offence included drug trafficking of 15g of crystal meth.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...led-drug-crimes-Singapore-caned-24-times.html

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 3:03 PM #2
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,885
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 6,648 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Geez you wouldn't think a country as advanced as Singapore still resorts to these medieval punishments ...
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 3:08 PM #3
    zhxy

    zhxy FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    740
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,128 / -5
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Viet Nam
    "Every evil has good and every good has evil"
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 3:22 PM #4
    atan651

    atan651 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,313
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,925 / -3
    Country:
    Malaysia
    Location:
    Malaysia
    He's 'lucky' he didn't get the death sentence (hanging)!
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 3:23 PM #5
    Song Hong

    Song Hong FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,334
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,288 / -5
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Viet Nam
    Singapore government official statement that cumulatively, other than methamphetamine, he got more than 100g of cannabis.

    That should be a mandatory death sentence.

    Not sure why Singapore judiciary is not sentencing him death penalty.

    https://www.mha.gov.sg/newsroom/pre...ing-of-convicted-drug-trafficker-yuen-ye-ming
    About one month later, Yuen was arrested again for drug-related offences. He was found to have sold two blocks of cannabis containing not less than 69.74g of cannabis, and was in possession of another five blocks of cannabis containing not less than 60.61g of cannabis intended for sale. Yuen was also in possession of two packets containing not less than 1.29g of methamphetamine intended for his own consumption. He also tested positive again for methamphetamine consumption after a urine test. On 18 July 2018, Yuen pleaded guilty to the additional charges and was sentenced on 1 August 2018 to an overall sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane for his various drug offences.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 3:44 PM #6
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,402
    Joined:
    Jan 23, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,792 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    United States
    Should be sentenced to death if he was caught in China.
     
