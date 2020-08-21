British drug trafficker caned 24 times, received 20 years sentence in Singapore

A former British public schoolboy has been flogged naked in Singapore for drugs offences.London-born Ye Ming Yuen, 31, who went to £41,000-a-year Westminster School, was strapped to a large wooden trestle before being caned 24 times.The brutal punishment was carried out yesterday, a week after Yuen lost his final appeal against the sentence.The 'judicial corporal punishment' was conducted despite calls for leniency from Home Secretary Priti Patel and ex-foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt. Yuen was caned in the city-state's Changi Prison where he is serving 20 years for drug offences.A former club DJ in Singapore, his offences include two counts of 'repeat drug trafficking' – one of 69g and one of 60g of cannabis. Another offence included drug trafficking of 15g of crystal meth.