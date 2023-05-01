British dictatorship on display - mandatory oath

Brits urged to swear oath to their king for first time​

30 Apr, 2023 21:42The Archbishop of Canterbury will call for a “chorus of millions” to recite a pledge of fealty to the UK monarchyKing Charles III leaves Westminster Palace after the presentation of addresses by both houses of Parliament last September in London. © Getty Images / Ian VoglerNext week’s coronation of King Charles III will feature an invitation for all British people to swear their allegiance to the new monarch and his descendants in what organizers have billed as aThe ceremony has been revised to include arather than the traditionalin which dukes pledge their allegiance to the sovereign, according to plans announced on Saturday by the Church of England.Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will call uponin the UK and its territories – those attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey and those watching on television or the internet – to recite the following vows:The archbishop will then proclaim,The public pledge is among several tweaks to a ceremony with ancient traditions, some of which date back nearly half a millennium.a Lambeth Palace spokesperson said.Among other changes to the traditional ceremony, the coronation will feature female clergy taking a prominent role and leaders of other faiths presenting the king with regalia for the events, including his robe, ring and bracelets. A hymn will be sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic. The service will celebrate tradition while addingthe archbishop said.However, King Charles III will take the traditional oaths, including a pledge to maintainThe archbishop will preface the oath by saying that the Church of England will seek to foster an environment where