British cargo aircraft resupplies survey depots in Antarctica
A Royal Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft conducted a series of airdrops to resupply survey depots in Antarctica.
According to the Royal Air Force here, these missions ensured the safe and accurate delivery of vital supplies required to sustain British Antarctic Survey’s scientific research programmes on the continent.
“In order to complete the 2900 nautical mile journey, the C-130 required air-to-air refuelling, which was provided by a RAF Voyager aircraft.”
Dave Wattam, Head of the British Antarctic Survey Polar Operations, was quoted as saying:
“The support from the Falkland Islands has been integral to the successful delivery of an extremely challenging and complex Antarctic season. In particular the Ministry of Defence has delivered a package of support without which we would not have been able to achieve British Antarctic Survey’s mission.
From aircraft and ship operations to passenger and cargo movements, all these elements have come together thanks to the hard work and flexibility of our Ministry of Defence colleagues in the Falklands. I am very grateful to everyone involved in helping keep our staff safe and ensuring British Antarctic Survey’s programme of world class science has been able to continue.”