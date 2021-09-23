What's new

British-Bangladeshi woman killed in London

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,722
-3
20,482
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
British-Bangladeshi woman killed in London

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 23, 2021 05:40 PM

1632412915300.png

Sabina Nessa. Photo: Collected from Twitter
A 28-year-old British-Bangladeshi teacher was killed in southeast London on Friday.
The deceased Sabina Nessa was killed during a "five-minute" walk from her home to meet a friend at a pub. Her body was found by one Cator Park the next morning, according to London police, reports BBC.
The 28-year-old was attacked when she was walking to The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village in south-east London, from her home on London's Astell Road at about 8:30 pm (local time), said police.
Police have launched a murder inquiry, and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under further investigation.
"Our investigation is making good progress and specialist officers remain at the crime scene carrying out intensive searches and enquiries, said London police Deputy Inspector Joe Garrity.
"We are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible for the murder," he added.
A vigil is due to be held in Sabina's memory on Friday evening.
Sabina's parents were "absolutely shocked" and "inconsolable still", understandably so, to hear of their daughter's murder, said Zubel Ahmed, Sabina's cousin.
The area where she was found remains cordoned off and flowers have been left at the site, said the report.
Sabina lived in Lewisham, south-east London and had been a year one teacher at Rushey Green Primary school in Catford for about a year. A post-mortem examination into the cause of her death was inconclusive, London Metropolitan Police said.
London police have asked for any potential witnesses to contact them, and for drivers to check for any dash-cam footage they might have.

www.thedailystar.net

British-Bangladeshi woman killed in London

A 28-year-old British-Bangladeshi teacher was killed in southeast London on Friday.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
Last edited:
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,112
70
51,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Homo Sapiens said:
British-Bangladeshi woman killed in London

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 23, 2021 05:40 PM

View attachment 779672
Sabina Nessa. Photo: Collected from Twitter
A 28-year-old British-Bangladeshi teacher was killed in southeast London on Friday.
The deceased Sabina Nessa was killed during a "five-minute" walk from her home to meet a friend at a pub. Her body was found by one Cator Park the next morning, according to London police, reports BBC.
The 28-year-old was attacked when she was walking to The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village in south-east London, from her home on London's Astell Road at about 8:30 pm (local time), said police.
Police have launched a murder inquiry, and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under further investigation.
"Our investigation is making good progress and specialist officers remain at the crime scene carrying out intensive searches and enquiries, said London police Deputy Inspector Joe Garrity.
"We are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible for the murder," he added.
A vigil is due to be held in Sabina's memory on Friday evening.
Sabina's parents were "absolutely shocked" and "inconsolable still", understandably so, to hear of their daughter's murder, said Zubel Ahmed, Sabina's cousin.
The area where she was found remains cordoned off and flowers have been left at the site, said the report.
Sabina lived in Lewisham, south-east London and had been a year one teacher at Rushey Green Primary school in Catford for about a year. A post-mortem examination into the cause of her death was inconclusive, London Metropolitan Police said.
London police have asked for any potential witnesses to contact them, and for drivers to check for any dash-cam footage they might have.

www.thedailystar.net

British-Bangladeshi woman killed in London

A 28-year-old British-Bangladeshi teacher was killed in southeast London on Friday.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
Click to expand...

This is very sad, Allah bless her soul.
I've been following the story and they don't know if it was a stranger or someone who knew her.
My guess is that she was attacked on the way to the establishment she was going, as she took a shortcut to the park.
At night it is very dangerous for women, especially young women.
hussain0216 said:
This the chick that was going to the pub on a first date?
Click to expand...

Doesn't matter or should be focussed on, she has been killed which is horrific.
 
terry5

terry5

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
3,289
-11
5,072
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Jamaica
waz said:
This is very sad, Allah bless her soul.
I've been following the story and they don't know if it was a stranger or someone who knew her.
My guess is that she was attacked on the way to the establishment she was going, as she took a shortcut to the park.
At night it is very dangerous for women, especially young women.


Doesn't matter or should be focussed on, she has been killed which is horrific.
Click to expand...

no vigil nor any protest this time for this poor girl ? I wonder why hmm

when white girl is murdered white black brown women protest but when it’s Bangladeshi girl nothing at all .

shame brown girls not equal .
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,112
70
51,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
terry5 said:
no vigil nor any protest this time for this poor girl ? I wonder why hmm

when white girl is murdered white black brown women protest but when it’s Bangladeshi girl nothing at all .

shame brown girls not equal .
Click to expand...

It's happening tomorrow bro. There is a large one happening Friday evening. There is a wall of flowers there.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Tahira Islam: Bangladeshi woman coaches British football club
Replies
7
Views
743
Destranator
D
B
KUET professor Selim, another victim of BAL/ BCL torture
Replies
4
Views
379
bluesky
B
H
US sanctions have stopped Bangladesh killings: activists
Replies
3
Views
270
bluesky
B
Norwegian
UK jury declares British-Pakistani man guilty in plot to kill blogger Ahmad Waqass Goraya
Replies
6
Views
480
tman786
T
B
Bangladeshi sailor reportedly killed in Ukraine missile attack
Replies
10
Views
600
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom