British-Bangladeshi woman killed in London

British-Bangladeshi woman killed in London A 28-year-old British-Bangladeshi teacher was killed in southeast London on Friday.

Star Digital ReportThu Sep 23, 2021 05:40 PMSabina Nessa. Photo: Collected from TwitterThe deceased Sabina Nessa was killed during a "five-minute" walk from her home to meet a friend at a pub. Her body was found by one Cator Park the next morning, according to London police, reports BBC.The 28-year-old was attacked when she was walking to The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village in south-east London, from her home on London's Astell Road at about 8:30 pm (local time), said police.Police have launched a murder inquiry, and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under further investigation."Our investigation is making good progress and specialist officers remain at the crime scene carrying out intensive searches and enquiries, said London police Deputy Inspector Joe Garrity."We are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible for the murder," he added.A vigil is due to be held in Sabina's memory on Friday evening.Sabina's parents were "absolutely shocked" and "inconsolable still", understandably so, to hear of their daughter's murder, said Zubel Ahmed, Sabina's cousin.The area where she was found remains cordoned off and flowers have been left at the site, said the report.Sabina lived in Lewisham, south-east London and had been a year one teacher at Rushey Green Primary school in Catford for about a year. A post-mortem examination into the cause of her death was inconclusive, London Metropolitan Police said.London police have asked for any potential witnesses to contact them, and for drivers to check for any dash-cam footage they might have.