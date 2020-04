A British-Bangladeshi hospital consultant in London has died from the coronavirus infection weeks after pleading to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for more personal protective equipment for frontline staff, according to a report published in The Guardian yesterday.Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, a consultant urologist at Homerton hospital in Hackney in east London, died after spending 15 days in Queens hospital, the report says.Chowdhury, 53, was born in Bangladesh and had no underlying health conditions.