British Army social media accounts hacked

KendoKhan

KendoKhan

Jun 2, 2022
Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hacked and flooded with crypto spam and images of Elon Musk​


The British Army has confirmed a "breach" of its accounts and launched an investigation after its YouTube channel featured videos on cryptocurrency and images of billionaire Elon Musk, while its official Twitter account retweeted several posts appearing to relate to NFTs.

At one point the account name was changed to Bapesclan and the profile picture to an ape-like cartoon figure in clownish make-up

Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hacked and flooded with crypto spam and images of Elon Musk

The British Army has confirmed a "breach" of its accounts and launched an investigation after its YouTube channel featured videos on cryptocurrency and images of billionaire Elon Musk, while its official Twitter account retweeted several posts appearing to relate to NFTs.
