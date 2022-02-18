What's new

British Army seeking to replace its L118 105mm Light Gun

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,073
85
61,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The 105 mm L118 Light Gun has been in service with the British Army since 1974 and has been used continually since. Its Out of Service Date (OSD) is 2030. The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and QinetiQ are working on a Technology Demonstration Programme (TDP) to inform replacement options: the Lightweight Fires Platform (LPF).
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news


Soldiers of the Royal Artillery are pictured firing 105mm Light Guns (Picture source: Wikipedia/Richard Watt)

A tweet posted by Jon Hawkes on July 2, 2021, describes autonomous unmanned and self-propelled concepts. The survey areas must include: increase range, improve end effect, improve accuracy, improve tactical/strategic mobility, and reduce crew numbers. Potential options could include a more mobile 105 mm weapon, a 120 mm mortar, or a 5-inch (127 mm) naval gun. An artist’s impression released by DSTL, as an example, shows a mobile 4×4 platform armed with a 105 mm gun.

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news


L118 105mm Light Gun

The L118 light gun was originally produced for the British Army in the 1970s and has been widely exported since, including to the United States, where a modified version is known as the "M119 howitzer". Designated 'light gun', it was designed by the government Royal Armament Research and Development Establishment (RARDE), located at Fort Halstead, in Kent. Prototypes were tested in 1968. However, it soon emerged that some increase in weight was needed for a gun with the requisite robustness, and several assemblies were substantially redesigned. The original production, which was authorised in late 1975, was by Royal Ordnance Factory, ROF Nottingham, which has since been incorporated into BAE Systems Land and Armaments. Deliveries started in 1976.

The light gun then entered service with the British Army in 1976. The new weapon was heavier than its predecessor, but new and more capable helicopters such as the French SA 330 Puma and British Westland Sea King, which could carry the new weapon, were entering service at the same time. A new vehicle, the Land Rover 101 Forward Control ("Land Rover, one-ton"), was designed as the prime mover in the field for the light gun (and the Rapier air-defence missile launcher). Since the end of the 1990s, the British Army has used Pinzgauer ATVs as their gun tractors. In Arctic service, and elsewhere, the gun is towed by the Hägglunds Bv 206 and is fitted with skis when over snow.

British Army seeking to replace its L118 105mm Light Gun | Defense News February 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year

British Army seeking to replace its L118 105mm Light Gun
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Philippines to receive this month 20 Sabrah light tanks from Israel
Replies
5
Views
730
Tshering22
Tshering22
Zarvan
Thailand to order 12 French Nexter LG1 Mk III 105mm towed guns
Replies
0
Views
629
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Romanian army inducts militarized Dacia Duster Commando 4x4 light vehicle
Replies
0
Views
326
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Army of Mali has received tactical and armored vehicles to equip 16 companies
Replies
0
Views
349
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Serbian army to receive PASARS air defense systems armed with MISTRAL 3 missiles
Replies
0
Views
349
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom