British army chief visits Pakistan for 'defence engagement'

ISLAMABAD:
British Army’s Chief of the General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a five-day defence engagement visit as part of the long-standing defence cooperation agreement between the UK and Pakistan.
During his visit, Gen Sanders will meet Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, alongside holding other defence activities.
According to the press release, the depth and warmth of the UK-Pakistan military relationship and friendship, underpinned by a shared history and ‘living bridge' diaspora links, is highly valued by the UK.
Baaqi
Samajh to aap gaye hon ge ....
