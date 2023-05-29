What's new

British army chief visits Pakistan for 'defence engagement'

ISLAMABAD:
British Army’s Chief of the General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a five-day defence engagement visit as part of the long-standing defence cooperation agreement between the UK and Pakistan.
During his visit, Gen Sanders will meet Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, alongside holding other defence activities.
According to the press release, the depth and warmth of the UK-Pakistan military relationship and friendship, underpinned by a shared history and ‘living bridge' diaspora links, is highly valued by the UK.

the junta has been approved by mai baap.
 
Did the Pakistani Army Generals bow down in prostration to the British King and Crown?
For such degraded people it is an obligation to fall flat on their face in honour of the white colonial masters.
At the same time it must have been an honour for the British General to feed a biscuit to his loyal dog 'General whisky'.
Mad dog Bajwa took serving Sikhs in the British armed forces on a tour of the massacre of Pukhtun tribes by Sikh soldiers.
 
Wow so much investments we will accept investments in one condition britain stop supporting russia against Ukraine and second stop sending iblees to Pakistan and tell gcc to start hitting turkiye and iran and start banning russian propaganda channel bbc
 
Servants of the queen.

The pig looks happy, doesn't he?
 
Checking up on the military industrial complex of their slave army. Dont be lazy *** and get to work, those weapons to Ukraine wont get delivered themselves.
 
The master is visiting the imposed browny Military Occupiers of Pakistan. The slavery of Pakistan people continues. The illusion of Independence in 1947 was just a really big cruel joke.
 

