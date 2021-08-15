British, Americans in Shock after Taliban defeat them | Says Pakistan took revenge of its history

British, Americans in Shock after Taliban completely defeat them | Says Pakistani Muslims took revenge of its history



Americans and British were as usual making estimates that Taliban will took 3-4 months to take over most provinces and then another 1-2 months to take Kabul. And then another month to setup interim transitional government. All there estimates were in shock with in 3 days Taliban took control over of Kabul and Afghanistan. The Soviets defeat was much longer for Afghan Mujahiden's to take back control of Afghanistan in years, while this happened in few days.



British are accusing Pakistan and Pakistanis that they took the revenge of past colonial rule in some parts of Pakistan while India was totally under British Raj, by supporting secretly Taliban and defeating British, NATO, American Armies, and a shock take over by Taliban in days.



In History this will be one of the greatest victories with a super power USA along roughly 50 countries of world unable to defeat rag tag bearded Taliban in Afghanistan while fighting one of the longest wars of time for 20 years.



In this war Pakistan suffered 70,000 casulties and around $150 billion dollar loss to the economy.



It took around 70 years for Pakistanis to take its rightful standing in the world. What an amazing turn around of events. A classic defeat to the largest armies of the world.