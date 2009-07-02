Black_cats
British Airways targets return to Bangladesh
Nick Harding
6 hours ago
British Airways 787 powered by Roll-Royce Trent 1000 Engines. (Aviation Media Agency)
British Airways (BA/BAW) is reportedly targeting a return to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka (DAC/VGHS) after an 11-year absence.
The airline is seeking permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to operate the route from London Heathrow (LHR/EGLL).
British Airways last flew to Dhaka in 2009 but has recently been turning its eyes towards Southern Asia with flights to Lahore and Islamabad recently returning as transatlantic traffic drops.
The move would put British Airways in competition with Bangladeshi carrier Biman who already operate to Dhaka and Sylhet from Heathrow.
The route is expected to be approved by the CAAB but no start date has been given for the flights which are expected to be operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
