What's new

British aircraft monitors Russian forces in Eastern Europe

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,435
9
6,510
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

British aircraft monitors Russian forces in Eastern Europe​

By
George Allison
-
January 26, 2022
107
Screen Shot 2022-01-27 at 22.37.01.png


Share


A British RC-135 surveillance aircraft has completed a deployment monitoring Russian forces in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, Belarus north of Ukraine as well as Russian forces in and around Crimea on the Black Sea.​

The RC-135W Rivet Joint and its sensors are designed to undertake ‘signals intelligence’ missions, in other words they ‘soak up’ electronic emissions from communications, radars and other systems.

The flight took place yesterday afternoon and returned later in the day. You can watch a time-lapse of the flight in the tweet below.

Screen Shot 2022-01-27 at 22.33.59.png

What does the RC-135W do?​

According to the Royal Air Force website, the RC-135W Rivet Joint is a dedicated electronic surveillance aircraft that can be employed in all theatres on strategic and tactical missions. Its sensors ‘soak up’ electronic emissions from communications, radar and other systems.
“RC-135W Rivet Joint employs multidiscipline Weapons System Officer (WSO) and Weapons System Operator (WSOp) specialists whose mission is to survey elements of the electromagnetic spectrum in order to derive intelligence for commanders.”

The Royal Air Force say that Rivet Joint has been deployed extensively for Operation Shader and on other operational taskings. It had been formally named Airseeker, but is almost universally known in service as the RC-135W Rivet Joint.
The UK operates three of these aircraft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
British aircraft continue to monitor Russian forces near Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
100
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
Massive intelligence gathering effort underway over Europe
Replies
8
Views
330
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
British aircraft joins effort to track ‘on the move’ Russian fleet
Replies
1
Views
123
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
British aircraft joins effort to track ‘on the move’ Russian fleet
Replies
2
Views
159
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
aziqbal
Britain isn’t letting Ukraine fall without a fight
Replies
14
Views
652
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom