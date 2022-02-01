British aid helping Ukraine ‘oppose Russian invasion’​

“The Ukrainian capacity to defend and to oppose a Russian land invasion is now much larger than it used to be, with the delivery of the UK aid last week.”​

The UK is the “leading European power” assisting Ukraine to defend itself against Russia according to an analyst giving evidence to a British parliamentary committee.​

What is the UK doing?​

The remark was made during a Defence Committee meeting, specifically a session taking oral evidence regarding the Russia-Ukraine Crisis. Olga Tokariuk, Non-resident Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said during the session: