Britain to increase investment in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan chief minister and the British High Commissioner agreed on Thursday to increase British investment in various sectors.

This understanding was reached when British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner met Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo here on Thursday and discussed ways to increase British investment in the province.

The two agreed that Balochistan’s Board of Investment and Trade would consult the British Deputy High Commissioner for trade for follow-up measures.

Mr Bizenjo apprised the British High Commissioner of the progress being made on Reko-Diq project and some other projects in the province.

The high commissioner appreciated the stance of the Balochistan government on Reko-Diq project and said resumption of work on the site would strengthen confidence of foreign investors in Balochistan.

Dr Turner said there were historical relations between Pakistan and UK and increasing cooperation with Pakistan was one of the priorities of the British government.

He said that Britain was helping Pakistan under the DFID and UK Aid in the fields of education, health, climate change, scholarships, girls’ education and maternal and child health.

He claimed that more than 200 British companies had invested in Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in Balochistan and held out an assurance that for a peaceful, prosperous and developed Balochistan, health, education, climate change and capacity building projects in the fields of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and minerals would be included in the UK Aid programme.

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the UK envoy agreed that economic instability in that country would have a direct impact on Pakistan, especially Balochistan.

During the meeting, Mr Bizenjo urged the international community to play its role in reviving Afghanistan’s economy.

The chief minister said that some elements were trying to carry out acts of terrorism to create unrest at the behest of enemies of Pakistan, but security forces were thwarting such acts of terrorism and the elements involved were being dealt with sternly.

He said the so-called separatist movement which left hundreds of innocent people dead was now dying.

“Issues could only be resolved through dialogue as problems could not be resolved through guns and force,” the chief minister said.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2022
Seriously who in their right mind would allow these terrorist monkeys to step even a foot in Baluchistan.
 
